The UK’s Council of Music Makers (CMM) – the umbrella organisation for bodies representing artists, songwriters, managers and producers – has signalled its intent to be a thorn in the side of the major music companies this year.

In response to the recent new-year staff memos from major-label bosses Robert Kyncl and Sir Lucian Grainge the CMM has published its own ‘message from music-makers to employees at the major music companies‘.

It offers criticism of the ‘artist-centric’ streaming payout models being developed by UMG with streaming services, as well as of the majors response so far to its thoughts on musicians’ role in any AI licensing deals.

“It is not acceptable for a few major players to meet in secret, agree a self-serving business model and then present it to the world as a fait accompli,” was the CMM’s opinion on the first of those topics.

“The record companies must enter into a frank and honest conversation about the inequities in streaming which are caused by their policies, especially those that disadvantage the music-makers behind the industry’s incredibly valuable catalogue.”

As for AI, the CMM has previously said that musicians must be asked for permission before rightsholders license their work to any AI companies for training purposes.

How did that go? Not as it hoped.

“When the Council Of Music Makers sought reassurance from the majors that music-maker consent will be sought before allowing their music to be exploited by AI companies, we were met with a wall of silence,” claims the CMM now.

“Letters from artists and their managers asking to discuss the opportunities in AI went unanswered. Attempts to discuss the CMM’s five fundamentals for the ethical use of music in AI were ignored.”

As Music Ally has suggested before, this disagreement comes at a very awkward time for the music industry, which is aiming to present a unified front to policymakers while lobbying for its preferred regulations for creative AI companies.

One view within the industry is that the internal disagreements should be parked until those regulations are secured.

Another view – and this is very much the CMM’s standpoint – is that the conversations about permission and transparency between rightsholders and musicians are the priority. A view hardened by the ongoing debates about the existing streaming economy.