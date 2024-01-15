Music firm Believe went public in June 2021, but a report has suggested that the company is now exploring a potential takeover deal that would take it private again.

Reuters has the details, suggesting that Believe’s largest shareholders – including CEO Denis Ladegaillerie and investment firm TCV – have been talking to private-equity firms about a potential deal.

Believe’s market cap (valuation) at the time of writing is €896.1m (around $818.4m at the time of writing) so it would be a significant deal if any company were to bite.

The report suggested that EQT and Permira are two of the private-equity companies that have held talks so far.

Believe has not commented on the report so far. In the first nine months of 2023, Believe’s revenues grew by 14.8% year-on-year to €630.4m.