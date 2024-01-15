The last week has seen plenty of press coverage of Britney Spears’ claim (in a since-deleted Instagram post) that she “will never return to the music industry!!!”.

However, the music industry appears to be returning to her with a marketing campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut single ‘Baby One More Time’.

That includes several activations on Snapchat, including a ’25 Years of BOMT Lens’ that uses Snapchat’s augmented-reality features to let fans try on a branded jacket while the song plays in the background. The twist: they can then buy it on the spot.

There is a separate ‘Shimmy Lens’ to recreate one of the dance moves from the ‘Baby One More Time’ video, while Snap has launched a $20k ‘#FoyerDance Challenge’ for fans to submit their dance moves using its Spotlight feature.

‘Baby One More Time’ is also being promoted as a sound to use in people’s regular snaps, while the official Britney Spears Snapchat account is posting behind-the-scenes footage from the music video and various live performances of the track.

Spears currently has 597,000 subscribers on Snapchat.