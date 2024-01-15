Canadian star The Weeknd has reached another big milestone on Spotify. His 2019 hit ‘Blinding Lights’ has become the first track to reach 4bn streams on the service.

It’s just over a year since the song overtook Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ to become the most-played track on Spotify. At that point it had 3.36bn streams.

2023, of course, was also the year when The Weeknd became the first artist to reach more than 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify – at the end of February.

That was not just a spike driven by a single release. The total has continued to grow, and currently stands at 113.5 million. Taylor Swift is the only other artist to have passed 100 million: she currently has 107.7 million.

(Swift has been catching up, however. We wouldn’t be surprised at all if this year brings a Swifties-powered fan campaign to create a race for the top spot in Spotify’s rankings…)

‘Blinding Lights’ is one of the most evergreen hits of the streaming era. According to the IFPI, it was the biggest digital single of 2020, but then the seventh biggest in 2021 and 16th in 2022 – racking up more than 1bn ‘subscription stream equivalents’ in the latter year.