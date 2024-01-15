We’ve been covering the various tech-company layoffs over the past year, from Spotify to Google and Amazon. Despite continued growth in its revenues, the music industry is not immune from the trend.

Warner Music Group laid off 270 people – around 4% of its workforce – last March, and now Universal Music Group has confirmed that it will be making some cuts this year.

Bloomberg was first to report the news on Friday, claiming that “hundreds of jobs” will go in the first quarter of this year, mainly from UMG’s recorded-music division.

The company has since confirmed to Reuters that some employees will be laid off in 2024, but did not specify a number or timescale. UMG has nearly 10,000 staff globally.

Last week, UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge sent his annual new-year memo to staff, and while it hailed “a spectacular performance” for the company in 2023, he also hinted at a reorganisation, if not explicitly layoffs.

“In 2024, as we continue our industry-leading investments in A&R and artist development, we will further evolve our organizational structure to create efficiencies in other areas of the business, so we can remain nimble and responsive to opportunities as they arise, while also taking advantage of the benefits of our scale,” wrote Grainge.