After several rounds of layoffs and sales of companies it had acquired, music-focused financial-services company Utopia Music has announced its latest management shakeup.

That includes a new CEO, Michael Stebler, who is MD of a company – Investment Advisors Zug – that represents Utopia’s majority shareholders.

He replaces Alain Couttolenc as CEO, with Couttolenc having in turn replaced co-founder Mattias Hjelmstedt in October 2023. Hjelmstedt had been running Utopia as executive chairman since its original CEO Markku Mäkeläinen left in January that year.

Plenty of deckchair-rearranging, but Stebler’s job now is to prove that Utopia is not a sinking ship. In an interview with Billboard he made all the right noises on that front.

“What we saw is a really strong backbone, a strong product and service offering, and great USP with the distribution business in the UK,” he said.

“We believe that we are able to grow with our [current] head count and achieve profitability by mid or end of 2025.”