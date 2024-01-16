Bronze started life as a new digital music format created by musician Gwilym Gold and producer Lex Dromgoole, making its debut with Gold’s 2011 single ‘Flesh Freeze’.

It was an app that reinterpreted a song in real-time: “manipulating all aspects of the sound, from the rhythms to the texture and structure, and generating a unique version on each and every listen”.

Fast forward to 2023 and Bronze has evolved into a startup that has just raised $1.3m of pre-seed funding. Musicians Disclosure, Arca and Jimmy Napes are among the investors, with Method Music, September Management and DAO Jones also chipping in.

Disclosure are one of the recent partners for Bronze, working with the startup and Beatport in December on a project to create 1,000 NFTs – each being a unique version of their ‘Simply Won’t Do’ track.

Bronze told MBW that it will be launching a beta of its music-creation tool this year, with more than 1,000 artists on the waiting list.