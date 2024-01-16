UK-based organisation the Black Music Coalition is expanding by opening memberships. It comes shortly after the body launched its ‘HERstory’ project with Sony Music to highlight Black women in the music industry last November.

BMC’s founders talked to Complex about their plans for 2024.

“We’re now opening memberships and general memberships to the Black Music Coalition as an organisation, which will allow execs of all backgrounds to join us as members to push the movement forward,” said Sheryl Nwosu, from BMC’s executive committee.

“I believe in representative bodies; I believe in people having a voice, and one of the great things that we can do once we get a load of members is to speak as an authoritative voice on behalf of music executives.”

Nwosu said that memberships are open to all executives across the industry, regardless of race, but that there will be specific benefits for Black members.

“Black BMC members will have access to discounted therapy services, independent HR advice, studios and creative spaces, financial advisory services, and more,” she added.