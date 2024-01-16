We know Canon best for its cameras, lenses and printers, but now it has become the latest brand to explore music.

The company has released an album called ‘Auto Focus‘ which it says is “designed to support the perfect atmosphere for creativity to thrive”.

So, a brand campaign more than a serious push into music, with the album released in support of a new Canon gadget: the ML-A Bluetooth speaker lamp (yep, a speaker with a light: £269 to you, sir or madam!).

The album is a seven-track, 40-minute collection of functional music that aims “to place listeners in a concentration trance”.

Canon worked with the British Academy of Sound Therapy and music producers Loyal on the project, complete with a drifty-drone ‘Pause’ track that lasts eight minutes to give people a “brain break” while working.

The album is available on all the big streaming services, although it will be competing with the focus playlists of the DSPs.