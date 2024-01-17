The release date for Apple’s Vision Pro headset is drawing nearer, and this week the company has revealed some of the entertainment-focused experiences that will be available.

That includes more than 150 3D movies, and a raft of programming using the company’s new ‘Apple Immersive Video’ format.

We wrote about that earlier this month: it blends 180-degree 3D recordings (in 8K quality) with spatial audio. And, as we suspected, it’s an opportunity for music.

Apple has revealed ‘Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room’ which will be one of the immersive films on offer. It’s a recording of a rehearsal session with Keys performing three of her hits, which will also be released as an exclusive EP for Apple Music.

We can feel a series coming on here: more artists going in to record sessions for Apple will surely get the chance to launch Apple Immersive Video films too.

The Alicia Keys one will sit alongside films focusing on athletes, wildlife and dinosaurs.