There are various reasons companies including Spotify and Epic Games have been battling Apple over its App Store policies, but external payments and ‘anti-steering’ provisions are one of the key issues.

This being Apple’s rules that app developers can’t just ditch its in-app purchases system and point – or ‘steer’ – their users to their own websites to pay for a subscription (Spotify) or virtual currency/items (Epic) instead.

This week brought a significant development in the Epic/Apple fight in the US, with the Supreme Court declining to hear appeals against a 2021 judgement from both companies. That judgement, which required Apple to allow links to alternative payment systems in apps, now stands.

Apple has updated its policies accordingly. Developers can now link to external payment platforms, but Apple will still take a 27% fee, or 12% if they are part of its App Store Small Business Program.

The developers doing this must also offer Apple’s own in-app purchases system in their apps too. Whenever someone does tap on a link to make an external purchase, they’ll see a warning message that “Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of purchases made on the web”.

Oh, and as one eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted, developers using these features must provide monthly transaction reports, with Apple having audit rights “to review the accuracy of your record of digital transactions, ensuring the appropriate commission has been paid to Apple”.

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney described all this as a “bad-faith compliance plan” and promised that his company will contest it at the District Court level. Spotify has yet to comment as far as we can tell, but it’s hard to see it welcoming the proposed changes either.

Big Bad Apple still trying to screw plucky Spotify and Epic Games? Well, like most corporate disputes, it’s more complicated than that.

Spotify and Epic have argued that Apple’s policies were anticompetitive and unfair. Apple has argued that they create a safe, trusted environment that prevents scams. But these are not contradictory concepts: both sides could be right.

So, if the rules are to be loosened, it needs to be in a way that benefits legitimate companies while not opening the floodgates for fraudsters. Tim Sweeney may see Apple’s new warning message as a “scare screen” to “front-run competing payment processors”, but in the case of processors with malevolent aims, it could be a vital red flag.

The optimistic view is that the to-and-fro of the various legal battles and regulatory investigations – the EC will soon deliver its own verdict on Apple’s anti-steering provisions – will bring us to a place where the good guys can go about their businesses, and the bad guys can’t take advantage.

And, to bring all this back to music, that would be a good thing for the competition in streaming, with a level playing field for Spotify, Apple Music and all their rivals to compete based on the quality of their services. But no single ruling is going to suddenly lead us to that promised land.