Streaming service Napster has taken a step into the metaverse via a partnership with tech firm TerraZero.

It involves creating ‘virtual hangouts’ for artists on Napster, where fans will be able to chat, stream music and watch virtual performances.

US independent artist Ric Wilson is the first to try it out: his hangout opened yesterday, and he’ll be performing his new single live there in the coming weeks.

“Previously these kinds of virtual metaverse style worlds have only been available within platforms like Fortnite and Roblox but now anyone will be able to access these fun, engaging artist hangouts straight from their browser,” said Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos.

That’s something he’s well qualified to talk on: he was previously head of music at Roblox, piloting its early partnerships with artists.

More virtual hangouts will launch as the year goes on, but Vlassopulos said the ultimate goal is to allow any artist on Napster to create one.