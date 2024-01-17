Music Ally recently worked on a report presented as part of the British Council’s UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 programme.

It explored collaboration and development opportunities for the British and Vietnamese music industries, drawing on interviews with experts in both countries.

We focused on four areas: the creator economy (musicians); creative entrepreneurship (the teams around them); live music; and digital / startups.

For each, we looked at what’s working well in the UK and where challenges remain, with a view to the lessons that can be learned as the Vietnamese industry plots its next stages of growth.

However, the report also includes interviews with people in Vietnam explaining what’s already working well there, and where they feel they need more investment and support.

You can download the full report here. A full table of contents is below.

Introduction

Section One: Creator Economy

Education, Education, Education

Industry Funding Schemes

Musicians and the Business of Music

Measuring the UK’s Creator Economy

Diversity and Inclusivity for Musicians

The View from Vietnam

Recommendations: Creator Economy

Section Two: Creative Entrepreneurship

Support from Representative Bodies

Trade Missions and Exports

Making the Most of MEGS

Inclusivity and creative entrepreneurship

Powering Up the Industry’s Diversity

The View from Vietnam

Recommendations: Creative Entrepreneurship

Section Three: Live Music

The importance of the grassroots circuit

Support for Grassroots Music Venues

Encouraging the Next Generation of Concertgoers

International Interest and Trigger Cities

The View from Vietnam

Recommendations: Live

Section four: Digital – Music Meets Tech

The Music Industry’s Engagement with Tech Startups

Incubators and Accelerators

Room for Improvement

Government-backed Music / Tech Initiatives

Digital Skills

The View from Vietnam

Recommendations: Digital

Conclusion

A National Music Strategy