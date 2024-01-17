Music Ally recently worked on a report presented as part of the British Council’s UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 programme.
It explored collaboration and development opportunities for the British and Vietnamese music industries, drawing on interviews with experts in both countries.
We focused on four areas: the creator economy (musicians); creative entrepreneurship (the teams around them); live music; and digital / startups.
For each, we looked at what’s working well in the UK and where challenges remain, with a view to the lessons that can be learned as the Vietnamese industry plots its next stages of growth.
However, the report also includes interviews with people in Vietnam explaining what’s already working well there, and where they feel they need more investment and support.
You can download the full report here. A full table of contents is below.
Introduction
Section One: Creator Economy
Education, Education, Education
Industry Funding Schemes
Musicians and the Business of Music
Measuring the UK’s Creator Economy
Diversity and Inclusivity for Musicians
The View from Vietnam
Recommendations: Creator Economy
Section Two: Creative Entrepreneurship
Support from Representative Bodies
Trade Missions and Exports
Making the Most of MEGS
Inclusivity and creative entrepreneurship
Powering Up the Industry’s Diversity
The View from Vietnam
Recommendations: Creative Entrepreneurship
Section Three: Live Music
The importance of the grassroots circuit
Support for Grassroots Music Venues
Encouraging the Next Generation of Concertgoers
International Interest and Trigger Cities
The View from Vietnam
Recommendations: Live
Section four: Digital – Music Meets Tech
The Music Industry’s Engagement with Tech Startups
Incubators and Accelerators
Room for Improvement
Government-backed Music / Tech Initiatives
Digital Skills
The View from Vietnam
Recommendations: Digital
Conclusion
A National Music Strategy
Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences
Tools :: Kazm
It’s 2024 and one thing that will be on many artist’s teams’ minds will be…