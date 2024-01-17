For all the talk of streaming growth in 2023, the South Korean music industry is currently celebrating a more traditional metric: album sales.

Allkpop reported that domestic album sales in K-Pop’s homeland surged by 49% last year to 115.1m units. (The text of the story says 111.5m but the accompanying graph says 115.1m, so we’re going with that.)

The story notes that the annual sales were less than 25m as recently as 2019, so it’s been a rapid rise – driven by “the prevalence of pre-sales and speculative bundle sales”.

The latter are when albums come with a chance to win tickets for signing events, or band photos, encouraging fans to buy multiple copies.

As the article points out, there are some concerns around the trend: for example the question of whether all these physical sales are not so good from an environmental standpoint.