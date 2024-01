To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

The New Year often sees resolutions fade, but British band Reverend & The Makers takes on an ambitious challenge: sharing a new song daily. Fans receive a daily email with an exclusive track and can request alternative versions. The band only asks for spreading the word, making it an innovative and engaging offer.