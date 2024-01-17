British industry body UK Music is starting work on its latest diversity and inclusion study.

Its 2024 Workforce Diversity Survey will be gathering data from a wide range of music companies, from managers, publishers and labels to studios, education, music licensing companies and live firms.

UK Music has published a diversity report every two years since 2016, and it has become a trusted source of data on the progress (well, sometimes the lack of it) for diversity and inclusivity within the business.

“The survey asks questions on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability, neurodiversity, caring responsibilities, religion and age,” said UK Music’s head of diversity Eunice Obianagha.

“It gives us an opportunity to look more closely into topics that can be challenging to deal with in the workplace and creates forums for open discussion and resolution.”

UK-based readers can find the survey here, while the last report (from 2022) is here.