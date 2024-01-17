Industry body the European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) has published a report based on a survey of more than 350 music managers across Europe.

It’s being presented at the ESNS conference this week, with the report going live this morning in advance of that session.

Among its findings are that while 51% of the respondents were women, they are paid less than men – “regardless of experience” – and are less likely to be employed full-time.

When asked what their biggest challenges were, access to finance; time management and work/life balance; and networking and partnerships were the most popular answers.

Managers are also keen for more professional support in areas including legal and contractual skills; music sync; accounting and financial planning; and brand partnerships.

EMMA also says that policy issues loomed large, with managers keen for it to lobby in favour of user-centric streaming payouts, as well as legislation to improve remuneration for musicians.

You can read the full report here.