Harmix, a pioneering Ukrainian company in AI-driven music discovery, is transforming the landscape of music search for production libraries, publishers, and labels. The current inefficiencies in existing solutions — marked by inaccuracy, inconvenience, and high costs — have prompted the need for an advanced and affordable AI-based search service.

Founded by a team of professionals from prestigious universities, Harmix could nail it in the best possible way. The service revolutionises how music is sourced and matched for videos, films, games, and creative projects by employing advanced machine-learning models that delve directly into the audio. This leads to improved library sales and quicker responses to sync deals.

A 30% increase in the number of searches that lead to successful purchases

“Imagine managing a vast catalog of thousands of tracks, regularly receiving sync requests. You must respond swiftly, but did you truly review everything, or did something slip through the cracks? These tasks were manual in the past, requiring a dedicated team to add tags like genres and instruments to each piece, followed by filter-based searches,” explains Nazar Ponochevnyi, the company’s founder and CEO.

“However, using such keywords often fell short of accurately describing the music, imposing significant limitations,” he continues. “Harmix’s cutting-edge proprietary machine learning models look directly into audio instead of metadata and grasp the subtle nuances of each track, granting a 30% increase in the number of searches leading to successful purchases. We offer not only advanced AI features for finding the right tracks – but also the possibility of combining tools to get even better results.

“For example, to narrow your search you can describe a video scene, specify a target emotion, upload a reference track, add a song narrative, and find music that meets all your requirements. However, it is possible to use keywords as well.”

Affordable and accessible AI Music Search

For five years on the market – with ongoing research, an API release in October 2023, and multiple patent applications in the US, Canada, and the EU – Harmix has already secured libraries from the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, India, and Israel.

The startup’s recent API launch has garnered positive feedback, with early adopters adhering to quick integration. The first customer agreed to purchase the service after only ten days of testing.

The company’s success lies in offering an affordable and accessible AI Music Search and the diverse scientific background of its founders. Ponochevnyi is conducting research at the University of Toronto, while the company’s CTO and Head of AI started from the University of Oxford. Together with other experienced professionals from the world’s leading schools, they optimized data pipelines and machine learning inference to make them several times more cost-effective than other available solutions.

A variety of search options

One of Harmix’s main features is the Prompt Search, allowing users to search with their own words. Users can discover music within the catalog effortlessly through any textual requests. For example, “A unicorn prancing through a magical forest-classical orchestration and gentle strings.” It is possible to use briefs, reference artists, scenarios, emotions, etc.

On the other hand, the Similarity Search allows users to paste audio links or provide reference tracks, select target segments, and reveal hidden gems in their catalogs. Finally, Harmix’s unique services include Story Search as well as Video & Image Search.

The Story Search feature empowers users to find a song that precisely aligns with the narrative they have in mind. Instead of looking for specific keywords in the lyrics, customers can unearth the track that encapsulates the emotions and stories they wish to convey.

Whether it’s a story of triumph over adversity or a heartfelt exploration of enduring love, Harmix’s AI will curate the perfect fit from the user’s catalog. For example, when one types ‘The song questions if two people can love each other despite facing challenges in the past,’ they’ll get the Champaign song “How ‘Bout Us” among dozens of other suitable options.

Harmix’s Video & Image Search feature introduces an advanced way to pair visuals with music. Users can upload a video, or image, or describe a scene in their own words. Harmix’s AI privately analyzes objects, actions, moods, dynamics, colors, etc., using these parameters to find matching songs without sending them to the server.

For instance, when one types: “A tired but happy father and son sit on the porch at sunset, discussing their tree-planting adventure, “The Tree of Life” movie vibe,” Harmix’s technology suggests a rustic acoustic guitar-driven piece, paired with a gentle flute melody that captures the essence of nostalgia and bonding, where soft drumbeats come and go in the background, like a heartbeat, while gentle nature sounds quietly blend in, creating a calm and natural feel to the music.

Seamless integration and pricing

Harmix seamlessly integrates with major Content Management Systems (CMS), simplifying the user experience. You can connect your library to the Harmix Web Platform for the internal sync department (no coding required), or integrate the Harmix API into the user’s existing website to enable this feature for external users.

The pricing model is based on search request volume and music catalog size. One can pay either per request or opt for an annual subscription. Harmix also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring customers’ delightful and risk-free experience.

Harmix not only provides tailored features upon request but also caters to customers’ needs. For instance, after one library from India asked about the search in Hindi and Bengali, the company first added those, and then decided to expand its functionality and now supports more than a hundred languages.

The startup’s accomplishments include being named a finalist at the Startup World Cup Ukraine and achieving a notable ranking within the esteemed Techstars Music Accelerator in Los Angeles. In 2023, Harmix achieved a significant milestone by securing $500,000 in funding from a Canadian investment fund.

From its early days of receiving grants and support from prominent institutions like the Ukrainian Startup Fund and Amazon to being showcased at TechCrunch Disrupt and Collision, Harmix’s journey has been one of continuous growth, setting the stage for becoming the number-one company in AI music discovery.

