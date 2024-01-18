The European Parliament has voted by a resounding margin in favour of changes to the music streaming economy. 532 MEPs voted for and just 61 against a resolution (33 abstained) that includes a series of proposed changes.

They include “fair pay for authors”, which in this case is defined as revising “pre-digital royalty rates” as well as shooting down “payola schemes that force authors to accept lower or no revenues in exchange for greater visibility”.

(Yes, that will be Spotify’s ears that are burning.)

The resolution also called for European musical works to be “visible, prominent and accessible” on streaming services, with a hint at potential quotas to enforce this.

The MEPs also want DSPs to “make their algorithms and recommendation tools transparent” and to add labels to any tracks that are AI-generated.

European indies body Impala has welcomed the vote, with executive chair Helen Smith saying its call for modern digital rates is preferable in her members’ eyes to “so-called new ‘equitable remuneration’ rights which some parts of the sector are calling for”.

CMOs umbrella body Gesac also welcomed the vote, calling it “a strong signal of recognition and understanding of the needs of creators”.

The big but here: this is not legislation in itself.

As The Verge put it: “This is a plea for the European Commission to acknowledge the concerns and initiate legislation to improve things — which could take several years to take effect, even if the appeal is successful.”