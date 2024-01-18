As the music industry sees it, there are Good Eggs and Bad Eggs in the generative-AI world.

The Good Eggs want to work with the industry and with musicians, asking permission to train their models on copyrighted music, striking licensing deals, and being transparent about their inputs.

The Bad Eggs… don’t. But how to tell the difference?

A new initiative called Fairly Trained aims to help with that. It’s a certification program for generative-AI companies “that get consent for the training data they use”. It launched yesterday with a familiar name in charge: Ed Newton-Rex, who recently resigned from his job as head of audio at Stability AI on principle due to its views on training and ‘fair use’.

He’s CEO of Fairly Trained, with advisers including Tom Gruber (co-founder of the startup that became Apple’s Siri, as well as AI music startup LifeScore); Elizabeth Moody (partner at law firm Granderson Des Roches, and previously of Pandora and YouTube); Association of American Publishers (AAP) CEO Maria Pallante; and musician Max Richter.

Oh, and Universal Music Group is one of the launch supporters, alongside Concord, the AAP and the Association of Independent Music Publishers.

Fairly Trained launches with nine certified companies, eight of which are music-focused: Beatoven, Boomy, Endel, LifeScore, Rightsify, Somms·ai, Soundful and Tuney. The ninth is text-to-image AI Bria, and that’s important: the initiative is for all kinds of generative-AI companies, not just those working in music.

“We hope the Fairly Trained certification is a badge that consumers and companies who care about creators’ rights can use to help decide which generative AI models to work with,” wrote Newton-Rex in a blog post.

It’s starting with a ‘Licensed Model certification’ that can be awarded to any generative AI model that “doesn’t use any copyrighted work without a license”.

Companies pay for this certification: a sliding scale starting at $150 to submit and a $500 yearly fee for companies with annual revenues of less than $100k, and rising to a $500 submission fee and $6k a year for those with more than $10m of annual revenues.

Music Ally interviewed Newton-Rex last night after Fairly Trained was announced.

Music Ally: We’ve heard a lot about whether AI training should or shouldn’t be seen as ‘fair use’ in the US in recent months. How does what you’re doing fit in with those debates, or does it sit apart from them?

Everyone gets very hung up on the legal question. And the legal question is important. It will be decided, and it may well be that it’s not fair use. Probably it will be super-nuanced. That is all really, really important.

But at the same time you can set yourself apart from the legal question and just ask: ‘Really? If you’re training a system – and I think people get hung up on this word ‘training’, so let’s just use the word ‘building’ – if you’re building a product, and you’re using this [copyrighted] material to build that product, and then the product you’re building then competes with that material?’ I just can’t square that, even setting the legal argument apart.

What’s interesting is that a lot of the music generation companies – not all of them, but a lot of them – have realised this. What’s interesting in music generation is that a lot of people are musicians. And I don’t think the same is true in most of the other generative AIs.

It’s not like most people working on LLMs [large language models] are writers, or most people who work on AI image generators are designers or photographers. That’s not the case. But in music a lot of them are musicians. It’s a really interesting difference, and I wonder whether that’s one of the reasons you have more companies in music generation who are taking this [consent-focused] approach.

They really don’t want to do what I would call the wrong thing. The unethical thing.”

MA: Something we’ve seen, from both music companies and individual musicians who want to experiment with generative AI technologies, are worries that they’ll be using something that hasn’t done the right thing by creatives. Is that the key motivation here, to provide that stamp of approval?

Fundamentally, I think you’re in a better position if people have more information. One of the problems is that there is a big, big spectrum of approaches people take. Some companies don’t license at all. Some companies license a bit but then they also scrape. Some companies go all the way and license everything, but even within that there are different things you can do around opt-in and opt-out. There are different approaches you can take.

To me, though, there is such a clear divide between companies who scrape, essentially, and do so without consent, and companies who are going and getting consent. There’s such a clear break there, I think that’s worth highlighting.

This is not perfect information that people are getting. We are not insisting in this certification on data transparency. You don’t have to publicise your data. And there are various reasons for that, but we really just thought consent is the absolute key here.

If you can certify that, almost everything flows from consent. If people want to get paid, if they want credit, all these other things that people ask for, if you have a consent step, you have most of what you need to do those things.

MA: You have Universal Music Group as a supporter at launch, alongside publishing bodies, and you have some heavyweight advisers too from the tech and music sectors. How important was it to launch with that backing?

It’s a good thing. I quit [Stability AI] two months ago and since then I’ve been having so many conversations with people about this topic. What I think’s interesting is that this is one of the first areas where I’ve found that people on both sides of the quote-unquote ‘divide’ think the same thing.

There are AI companies, the ones who are certified and others who aren’t yet certified but will be, and there are people in the creative industries who think the same thing. Actually, there is a kind of common goal here, there’s a lot of common ground here.

So as I’ve assembled people to help here, one of the things I’ve been really keen to do is to get a whole load of different views. We’re being advised by people in AI with amazing AI track records, as well as by some of the leading players in the media industries. And I’ve also been speaking to individuals and individual creators.

Basically, every single opinion that comes out in this space is coming from a good place. Everyone thinks they’re doing the right thing. It’s just that people disagree on what the right thing is!

MA: But you see room for collaboration and compromise: it’s not just going to be a case of ‘music people’ arguing against ‘AI people’…

Yes, there are extreme views, but there are lots of people on both sides of the debate who do take a more nuanced view, and I wanted to try to bring them together in some way, to get everyone behind something.

One of the biggest issues right now in this whole space is that most people don’t have a clue what the difference is between different companies. They don’t have a clue that some are taking a really creator-friendly approach and some are taking an awful approach. They just don’t know, and I think that’s a big problem.

This is one just one aspect of a multi-faceted drive. There are other things happening, like regulation coming in the US. Hopefully they will insist on data transparency and things like this. In the EU and the US there is proposed legislation around transparency on the inputs [what AI models are trained on] so that’s going to be really helpful.

MA: Eight of the nine companies who are currently certified are music focused, but are you looking to sign up other kinds of generative AI firms too?

Yes! Obviously I know people in music AI so I reached out to people that I know, and so it’s mostly music companies now. But I’m really pleased that we’ve got one image-generation company, Bria AI, I’m really excited about having them.

I hope that we will get some other modalities in quite soon. I’d really like to get a speech company – a voice AI company – certified. One that’s using licensed data. I’m pretty sure they’re out there.

It’s great if we can solve this problem for music and for musicians, but ultimately musical creators are no different to designers and photographers and videographers and writers, right? There’s no reason why this should only apply to some groups. All creators’ work is being exploited here, in my mind.

And I do think that creators in different domains need to stick together on this. Sometimes I see people saying ‘Oh, all generative AI is an absolute travesty in my industry… but by the way here’s an AI-generated image that I just made! Isn’t it cool?’ It’s hypocritical.

MA: In your FAQ you’ve made it clear that the consent you’re focusing on is the one sought by AI companies from creators and rightsholders, but not consent between those two groups: rightsholders needing the consent of musicians before licensing their work to AI firms. Is that something you could get involved with in the future: certifying rightsholders who treat their creators ethically on this score?

There’s obviously conversations going on in the industry, and I’m not really involved in those. As I said earlier, there is a big spectrum of ways that you can approach this question.

I do think that anyone who has a very absolute view is probably being a little misleading, in that I think it’s incredibly nuanced, and an incredibly difficult question. Honestly, right now, I think it’s important enough to show that there’s this divide between these two main types of company [AI firms who seek consent and those who don’t].

I don’t know where we’ll go with future certifications. There may be room to explore further questions – and I do think there are some interesting questions!

My big hope is that this will show that hey, there are already [AI] companies getting this consent. So go and work with them. And hopefully it’s a spur for more of that.