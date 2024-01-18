Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF) has revealed how it hopes to drum up interest in the sale of its assets to potential buyers.

It is amending its company articles with a special resolution enabling “the payment of a fee, at the Board’s discretion, of up to £20 million (in aggregate) by the Company to any prospective bidder(s) who approaches the Board seeking to make an acquisition of the assets of the Company on terms recommendable by the Board to shareholders”.

Needless to say, there is plenty of context for this move.

HSF’s investment advisor is Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) whose CEO Merck Mercuriadis is also the founder of HSF. HSM has a ‘call option’ with the right to buy HSF’s portfolio of songs “upon termination of the Investment Advisory Agreement”.

In its filing revealing the £20m carrot, HSF said that shareholders who own more than 60% of its shares think this call option “constitutes a material conflict of interest for the Investment Adviser and acts as a significant deterrent to any third-party potential offerors who might seek to acquire the Company or its assets”.

Hence the £20m. The questions now are this: will this tempt potential buyers? And what will HSM and Mercuriadis make of it?