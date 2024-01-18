Is Spotify happy with Apple’s plans to allow app developers to link out to external payment systems? Predictably, no. No it is not.

“Once again, Apple has demonstrated that they will stop at nothing to protect the profits they exact on the backs of developers and consumers under their app store monopoly,” was how Spotify opened its statement on the changes.

Those were announced this week in response to a court ruling on ‘anti-steering’, after the US Supreme Court declined to hear both companies’ appeals.

“Their latest move in the U.S. — imposing a 27% fee for transactions made outside of an app on a developer’s website — is outrageous and flies in the face of the court’s efforts to enable greater competition and user choice,” continued Spotify.

The latter is now placing its hopes on the European Commission, which is preparing to deliver its own verdict on these issues. In December, reports claimed that this verdict was likely to go against Apple, but an announcement has yet to come confirming that.