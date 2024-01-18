The saga of short-video service Triller’s efforts to go public continues. Its latest SEC regulatory filing includes some new information on just how much the company owes music rightsholders.

“We are not in compliance with the payment obligations of a significant number of our contracts with certain of our counterparties, including with respect to our music licenses, as a result of our inability to make certain fee payments required pursuant to such agreements or our failure to make such payments on time,” is how the filing, which was first reported by MBW, reported this.

“As of September 30, 2023, these outstanding music licensing related payment obligations were $23.6 million,” it continued. Also bad news for Triller: “These amounts currently exceed our cash balance.”

The filing also reveals the latest figures for Triller’s business. It generated $33.6m of revenues in the first nine months of 2023, but recorded an operating loss of $84.4m, and a net loss of just over $134m.