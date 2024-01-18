Distributor TuneCore has published a report outlining some of the results from its ‘TuneCore Accelerator’ initiative, which helps artists to increase their audiences and streams.

More than 80,000 artists are using the four development plans included in the scheme. ‘Start’ is for artists with fewer than 1k annual streams; ‘Amplify’ is for those with 1,000-9,999; ‘Break’ is for those getting between 10k and 99,999 streams a year; and ‘Maximise’ helps those with more than 100k.

“The US showed a growth rate of more than 16% in total streams over the previous quarter for tracks within the program,” explains the report.

“Brazil, LATAM (ex Brazil), and India shined as the fastest growing regions outside of the US, posting 37%, 23%, and 16% quarter over quarter streaming growth rates, respectively.”

TuneCore added that in the first quarter after Accelerator launched “nearly 10,000 artists increased their streams by an average of 143% compared to the previous quarter and moved to a higher development segment”.

Avery*Sunshine (pictured), Carlos Carreira and Taylor Ray Holbrook are among the independent artists who appear in the report as case studies. You can find the full report here.