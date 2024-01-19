Danish startup Artelize has raised €1m of funding to launch two new services for artists and arts organisations.

The company describes itself as ‘a platform for the performing arts’, showcasing events, artists and creators, arts organisations and creative works.

The pre-seed funding round will be used for expansion in the UK and Europe, as well as to launch the new services.

One is called the Artelize Career Booster, and is an AI-powered tool to help artists create social posts promoting their upcoming events. They can use it for two posts a month, or upgrade to a $10-a-month pro tier for more.

The second new feature is the Artelize Audience Builder, which will focus on helping arts organisations grow their audiences and get them engaged.

“Our investors clearly recognise the importance of our mission to transform the way artists and producers connect with existing and new fans,” said CEO Sune Hjerrild.