German labels body BVMI has published its annual music-consumption data for 2023. It reveals that the number of music streams in Germany grew by 12% to nearly 213bn.

The body noted that the total has almost doubled since 2019, in a market that was originally slow to adopt streaming, but has been catching up rapidly in recent years.

Also notable: the popularity of German-language music in Germany’s current streaming economy. Tracks from the 2020s accounted for 52% of streams last year, and nine of the 10 most-streamed artists with songs from this decade are German-speaking.

CEO Dr Florian Drücke used this as a stick to poke the German radio industry with. “In view of this obvious popularity, many radio stations continue to have to ask themselves why German-language titles are not played to a similar extent – there are four titles in the Top 100 Airplay Charts 2023,” he said.

More stats: songs from the 2010s accounted for 30% of all streams in Germany last year, with songs from the 2000s another 8%. That means 90% of streams were for tracks released since 2000, and 10% for older catalogue.

As for comparisons, the 12% growth in streams almost matches the 12.8% streaming uptick in the UK last year, as revealed by UK labels body the BPI earlier this month. We’ll see how this compares to other major music markets as they release their own consumption figures in the coming weeks.