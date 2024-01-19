The US Mechanical Licensing Collective’s work collecting, matching and paying out mechanical royalties from digital music services is well known.

However, another important part of its remit is auditing those services to make sure the numbers add up. Yesterday, the MLC issued notices of intent to conduct those audits for its first three years of operation, starting at the beginning of 2021.

“The MLC has tapped music industry audit veteran, Jane Bushmaker, a member of The MLC’s Analytics & Automation team, to oversee DSP audits, which will be conducted by experienced outside audit firms,” said CEO Kris Ahrend.

The MLC has published a list of 50 companies and services who will be audited, including all the big names (Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify) as well as a number of mid-tier players (Pandora, Deezer, Napster, SoundCloud, Audiomack, Tidal and more).