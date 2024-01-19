The music industry is surfing a new wave of excitement about superfans, sparked by Goldman Sachs’ claim last year that this could be a $4.2bn revenue opportunity for the industry.

Now research firm MusicWatch has been asking US music listeners about the topic for its annual music study.

“What the data says is that 39 percent are mostly interested in engaging with artists by listening to their music, whereas only 20 percent are interested in connecting as superfans,” it explained in a blog post.

“The numbers are mildly depressing and suggest modest potential for monetizing superfans. They imply that fans will continue to stream favorite artists and follow them on socials, but not necessarily open their wallets.”

But should we really be depressed – mildly or otherwise?

After all, in the Goldman Sachs report that contained the $4.2bn prediction, that company also claimed that “we assume on average 20% of paid streaming subscribers can be defined as superfans of at least one artist”.

Different metrics (streaming subscribers for Goldman Sachs, all music listeners and buyers for MusicWatch) but these percentages still feel like an opportunity worth enthusiastically exploring.