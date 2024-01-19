Excuse the plug, but a new podcast is launching later this month with Music Ally’s head of insight as a co-host.

‘The Price of Music’ will debut on 31 January as a weekly discussion of the money behind the music business.

BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq and Music Ally’s Stuart Dredge are the hosts, and will be making sense of the latest news and trends in the global music industry.

They will also be answering listeners’ questions and talking to people in the industry in the show, which is created by independent producer Dap Dip.

The show will be available on all major podcast platforms: the Spotify and Apple Podcasts links are live now for example.

“I’ve always wanted to be involved with a project which helped to demystify the music industry and how its finances work, and now finally I’ve got my chance,” said Lamacq.

“We’ll be examining stuff like how musicians get paid, who earns what from gigs and how money gets shared out from big hits.”

“We’re in a fascinating moment where the music industry’s revenues are growing strongly, but there are some really important debates about how that money is shared between streaming services, music companies and musicians,” added Dredge.

“Plus, we’ll be getting our teeth into the impact of digital services and new technologies, from Spotify and TikTok to AI and the metaverse.”

The podcast will sit alongside Dap Dip’s existing show ‘The Price of Football’ which focuses on the financial workings of the beautiful (or sometimes not-so-beautiful in this area) game.

“The finances behind the music industry are absolutely fascinating and we know that Steve and Stuart’s collective knowledge and ability to explain this often-complicated subject in straightforward terms will make the show a brilliant listen,” said Dap Dip’s Guy Kilty.