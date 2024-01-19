One of the obvious uses for AI music, which we’ve been predicting for a long time, is to help social-media users quickly create music to sing or rap over.

Sound the alarm! TikTok is reportedly testing something along those lines.

The Verge reported that it’s called ‘AI Song’ and generates music from people’s text prompts, letting them tweak the genre before posting. TikTok users who’ve got early access to the feature have been posting their efforts, and now that’s being picked up in the media.

“The results so far are not great. Many are out of tune despite the availability of auto-tuning vocals,” was The Verge’s verdict.

But wait. This isn’t really ‘AI music’ as such.

Music Ally understands that it’s more about using a large language model (LLM) called Bloom to generate lyrics, with the actual music being in-house production tracks. We suspect the name of the feature may change to make that clear before any commercial release.

Last June, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance tested a standalone “music creation, composition and audio editing” app called Ripple, which got people to sing or hum a melody into their phone to create a track.

A few years ago, meanwhile, ByteDance made the first notable acquisition in the AI-music space when it bought UK startup Jukedeck.