We Are Moving The Needle is the US-based organisation that is campaigning for gender equity in music production and engineering.

Last year we reported on its ‘Lost In The Mix’ report, which found very low numbers of women and non-binary producers and engineers credited on the most popular streaming tracks.

Its latest initiative is an awards ceremony, the Resonator Awards, to be held on 30 January in Los Angeles.

Six women will be honoured for their work as producers, engineers and mixers: Alanis Morissette, Catherine Marks, Laura Sisk, Caroline Polachek, Corinne Bailey Rae and Jennifer Decilveo.

There will also be awards for executives Michael Goldstone (of Mom+Pop Music) and Christine Thomas (of Dolby Laboratories), and the first set of inductees to the Resonator Hall of Fame. Linda Perry, Alicia Keys and the late Sylvia Robinson are among the latter group.

“This is an historic moment where we will shine a light on a set of phenomenal creators — not because they are women, but because they are powerful producers, engineers, and artists whose work from behind the console has inspired us all,” said founder Emily Lazar.