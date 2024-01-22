This is news coverage of Music Ally Connect – our international music business conference that is taking place 22 – 23 January 2024 in London.

The afternoon session on the first day of Music Ally Connect began with a partner session, delivered by Lauren Apolito, EVP, strategy and business development at HFA/Rumblefish, and Alexander Wolf, president international at Sesac Music Group.

“Today we are much more than just a PRO,” noted Apolito in her introduction, explaining the series of mergers and acquisitions over the last couple of years that has created the current group.

It is split between four divisions: the original PRO; production-music division Audio Network; church-music resources firm CCLI; and arms dealing with music services: Audiam, Mint, AudioSalad, MusicServices, HFA and Rumblefish.

Wolf talked about some of the trends in what the group is doing in developing markets. In sub-Saharan Africa and Turkey, for example, it has withdrawn its repertoire from local societies and put it into new publishing entities – “which in our opinion is more dynamic”. Africa is an underrated environment,” he said, and believes that artists in those territories should make more money – and be provided with more services.

He also said that he sees potential well beyond the big global streaming services. “We are very proud to license DSPs which have a regional importance, either in Africa, in the Arab world or in Asia.”

The session was followed by a keynote from Emilio Morales, managing director of Rimas Publishing, talking about the role data plays in its business.

“Data isn’t just information; it’s the heartbeat of daily operations, steering the industry’s course,” he said. But: “Data shows that Mechanical and Performance Rights exploitation are valued and paid differently depending on jurisdiction,” he continued.

The quality of that data is also the “Achilles’ heel” of the industry, he said, yet he foresees a future where the available data gets better quickly.

The useful things that happen now – “good music publishers are always discovering hidden gems in their data” – will be boosted by advances in Al, blockchain and machine learning technologies, and aided by a stronger legal framework around challenges created by AI.

He added that this is contingent on a global publicly-available database of works and metadata. Add Morales’ name to the long list of people calling for one.

Next up at Music Ally Connect was a panel session to discuss how music publishers can use data more wisely.

“The strange thing about being a music publisher is that you are administering and controlling and exploiting these ethereal rights, like I can’t touch a song. It’s out there somewhere. But it’s it’s not in a tangible format until somebody puts it in some type of tangible format,” said Claire McAuley, EVP, global rights management at Warner Chappell.

“And we don’t control all of those different exploitation or uses of our copyrights. So if everybody in this room makes a recording, if I really want to pay my songwriter properly, I need to go and hunt down all of that information. You don’t each individually have to come to me and get a licence for that recording. So it makes our job very hard, but very interesting and very intricate.”

“What’s really at the core of my administration team’s jobs and our data team’s jobs is to make sure that the data tells us that there’s nothing left on the table,” she added. “Spoiler alert, there’s always something left on the table!”

Eric Baptiste, CEO at QwantumRights Solutions Corp, talked about the industry’s struggles to deal with increasing amounts of data around music.

“If we built a system to serve the music industry from scratch today, we would surely build it very differently, with simpler rules and clear assignment of tasks: you do this, you do that,” said Baptiste.

“But that is not the case. The system is complicated, it will always remain complicated… A global database of everything is probably not within reach for many reasons: technical and business reasons. So the only solution, I believe, is to make sure that all the players in the music ecosystems pay more attention to data.”

Baptiste later suggested that control is another challenge for the publishing sector.

“It’s true that many players in the ecosystem feel that they don’t have enough control. But I have a slightly contrarian view, I think there is a too much insistence on control of the data and not sharing enough,” he said.

“I am approaching 30 years in this business, and I’ve been mostly failing in preaching more openness. There is a reluctance, a fear of loss of control that is irrational… There is a common interest in sharing information that would grow the everybody’s business that for some reason has been escaping us.”

“In the music business people tend to cling to their data,” he continued. “And that’s hurting their own business.”

McAuley offered a shot of optimism, suggesting that there has been a turning of the tide on this front.

“I don’t think that a single global repertoire database, as controversial as this may be, is the answer. There are already companies out there who have already got that, or who are well positioned to be able to provide that,” she said.

“That exists, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing to have multiple companies holding that information. The key is in that openness. Data used to be seen as a source of proprietary information,” she added.

“That mentality has bred this reluctance, even amongst publishers of sharing that information. Because if I share it with you, you might want to monetise it. Or you might be able to persuade a catalogue to move over to you. So there’s this inherent fear that it’s going to negatively impact your business.”

Antoine Sauer-Sansen, Director, Global Digital Administration, SACEM, also sees progress having been made that could facilitate more openness.

“The thing is that if you want to share data, you need to be technically privileged to share data,” he said. “We’re coming to the point where all of us and all of the major players have some stable, robust architecture, data and ways to share it. So we can start to share it.”

The conversation turned back to one of the enduring challenges of publishing data: matching recordings to compositions.

“The key problem in the music business now that it’s digital is matching the sound recording to the musical composition. That’s the key trick, whether it’s radio or on-demand streaming, or any kind of digital service,” said Bill Colitre, VP & general counsel at Music Reports.

He talked about Music Reports’ work ensuring it can make those matches with a high degree of accuracy, and noted that there are a number of companies building the necessary technology and datasets to help DSPs and publishers.

“What you want as a publisher is to choose one of those companies that you can trust to share the information because they know how to receive it, how to exchange it, and how to deal with conflicts efficiently,” he said. “You want to select a small number of partners that you can trust to do that, and focus your attention on resolving your information with them.”

After this panel, there was another partner presentation in which Indi Chawla, head of international relations for the US-based Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) gave an update on its work processing and paying out mechanical royalties.

The MLC has now processed $2.2bn in royalties, has 34,000 members, and now has 35m works in its public database, Chawla said. Members will now be receiving unmatched historic unmatched royalties from 20 DSPs, which in total add up to $427m.

The bulk of that $427m relates to 2018-20, so rightsholding members of the MLC who saw streams take place during that period should be seeing that money work its way to them.

A keynote interview followed with Scott Cohen, co-founder of The Orchard, and now CEO at JKBX. “I keep trying to retire,” joked Cohen, explaining how he left his role as chief innovation officer at WMG – his last position before his current role.

But working with JKBX appealed to him, Cohen explained to moderator Gina King, partner at VC fund Supernode Global, because: “If you think about music as an asset class – it’s quite illiquid. The rights may trade once or twice in its lifetime. So there are only a small number of entities that can buy or sell them.”

Instead, he explained, JKBX aims to make them available for anyone to buy. “We work with these organisations, take 10% of an income stream of a song, which are then bought by an issuer company registered at the SEC – and it’s then turned into a regulated security. So you could buy 10 shares of Microsoft and 100 shares of “Halo” as recorded by Beyoncé.”

“Songs are a sustainable asset class,” he continued. “Songs make money. Sinatra songs still make money, 60, 70 years on.”

Looking to the future, Cohen identified blockchain technology as being “now in its best position, ever. AI is going to impact everything we do and blockchain is the same. Now the hype is gone, it’s becoming a foundational layer of the web.”

The day’s final session was a panel on plotting the path to a more sustainable music industry. Moderated by IMMF director of innovation and education Jake Beaumont-Nesbitt, it saw A Greener Future CEO Claire O’Neill, Julie’s Bicycle founder Alison Tickell and !K7 Music COO Tom Nieuweboer discuss the climate emergency, and the music industry’s potential to help tackle it.

A Greener Future was previously called A Greener Festival, but its rebrand is a sign of how its work with the music industry is expanding. “It’s looking at how you can make the whole ecosystem work together,” said O’Neill. “It’s coming to the point now where the live sector, the recording, publishing and other parts of the music industry are starting to unite.”

“Fundamentally, the climate crisis is a cultural crisis. It’s an economic crisis. It’s a crisis in who we think we are in relation to one another, to ourselves, and to this gorgeous planet we inhabit,” said Tickell, who moved on to talking about the key work her organisation is doing.

“How do we work together? What’s that ecosystem? And what is systemic change: how we unpack some of the things that are really stopping us from taking action, including the business model?” she said.

“We also work very closely now on what the key areas of climate action are, which basically are decarbonisation as rapidly as we can, adapting to the issues and the problems that we are going to experience now. So we’re on the front foot on that. We owe it to our audiences and our artists. And finally, how do we do it without perpetuating some of the problems, particularly around inequality that have gotten to this place?”

“The creative industries and music is a massively important part of it. We are makers of the world. We are tastemakers. It’s so much more than storytelling. We design, we shape lifestyles. We do so much,” she continued.

“There’s speaking up to power. It matters a lot. And there’s speaking to ourselves and to all the people who love music in a different way. Not lecturing, but just giving people hope, inspiration, happiness. joy, as well as some of the difficult stuff.”

“There is a lot of responsibility to make sure that we’re telling the good story and the potential inspiration, and what do we want to build? Like, what do we want humanity to be?” agreed O’Neill.

Nieuweboer, meanwhile, talked about the work that !K7 has been doing with its counterparts across Europe as members of indies organisation Impala, including creating a carbon calculator for independent labels, and sharing case studies and success stories in sustainability.

“The main impact Impala has on their members is to bring it nto every member and show actually how easy it is to to make a change,” he said. “If you want to have change, you need to invest. I think we are definitely optimistic,” he continued, citing new manufacturing technologies and methods for physical music formats.

“This might be a little bit more expensive, and I know price pressure is in the physical music market, but I think we have to do that. And once it’s mainstream and more and more people are using the new technology, it will also be becoming less expensive. And then we’re in a better spot.”

“We’ve got a chance for a reinvigoration and reinvention,” concluded O’Neill. “it’s a really great exciting time.”