This is news coverage of Music Ally Connect – our international music business conference that is taking place 22 – 23 January 2024 in London.

Yesterday was the first day of Music Ally Connect, and hopefully you’ve already seen our coverage of the keynote with Universal Music Group’s Michael Nash. If not, you can find that here.

The morning sessions continued with a panel on a topic that still has a number of question marks hanging over it: how copyright law applies to AI and intellectual property.

Panel moderator Sophie Goosens of Reed Smith said that, globally, copyright laws are reacting to AI in three broad ways: countries like Japan and Taiwan are enacting legal exceptions to allow data mining under certain conditions; territories like the EU are creating narrow exceptions with the right to opt out; and countries like the UK and US, who are “still figuring it out”.

Lauri Rechardt, chief legal officer at the IFPI, is pleased about the laws that are not allowing AI models to be trained on data without restriction: “We’re happy to see that the UK government is not looking for a broad [AI training] exception and they recognised that supporting innovation in AI and robust IP protection are not mutually exclusive,” he said.

Krishna Sood, Assistant General Counsel, Intellectual Property Group at Microsoft, was asked to assess the UK government’s approach to AI and IP. She said that when it comes to protecting creativity, it’s not a simple “musician versus tech” dichotomy.

“We need to make sure that laws work for all creators – and coding is considered creative too. Law should allow creators to monetise their creations and to ensure that those innovations flow back to society, so we all benefit. We shouldn’t be stretching copyright law to optimise a business’s model.”

Artist and startup advisor Damon Minchella was asked whether he, as a musician, is concerned that some elements of the music he makes using AI music-generating tools may not be covered by copyright, and they are not made “by humans”.

Minchella had a feisty response: “Yes – but the music business has been ripping me off since I was 18! They make more money than I do, and I make the records. No musician has received equitable remuneration for their work, ever! For creatives, there’s always an unlevel playing field: so AI could actually create a huge amount of freedom.”

Goosens also asked if and how AI companies should declare which data they absorbed when building their models.

Geoff Taylor, EVP, artificial intelligence at Sony Music Entertainment, stressed the importance of transparency for future partnerships.

“These models are complex and we don’t fully know how they work. So if they are going to do important things, like marking exams or approving mortgage applications, we need to know how they work. If we in the music industry want to strike a partnership with an AI company, it becomes hard if we don’t know if that AI has been trained on our licensable IP.”

Rechart added that the EU’s proposed AI act also contains an article that deals with a need for declarations of transparency by companies prodcuing general AI models.

On one thing the panel agreed: strategic partnerships between the AI platforms and music rightsholders is the right way to go. And Taylor offered a word of positivity for the path ahead – “At the beginning of the streaming model some people said licensing would be too hard – but it got done.”

Another panel ensued, chaired by Matchtune chief business development and rights officer Virginie Berger. It featured Orfium CTO Michael Petychakis, Figaro CEO Lydia Gregory, Blurb.fm CEO Irfaan Premji and Immensity CEO Nicholas Minicucci.

The topic was the benefits that AI technologies can bring to the music industry, beyond the familiar debates about the potential (and potential harms) of generative AI for music creation.

Orfium is exploring how AI can help broadcasters and music companies to manage copyrights and the challenges around them. Figaro is tapping AI for music search and classification, among other applications. Blurb.fm helps music companies to scale up their content creation, and Immensity is putting AI to use in analysing streaming and social data to help clients understand what’s driving music consumption.

“I don’t really think of ourselves as an AI company,” admitted Minicucci. “But we are leveraging computer vision and machine learning to do this stuff. The objective being to leverage that to scale those processes to extend the reach of what our human teams want to be able to do.”

This idea of scale was a running theme. “Just last year, through our algorithm, we managed to process 21 million claims and overall, those services help our clients achieve 60% more revenue that would otherwise be lost,” explained Petychakis. “Our algorithms need to continuously be trained to understand what’s going on.”

Gregory talked about how Figaro’s technology can be used: for example by music supervisers who are trying to find music within increasingly-large catalogues.

“In the traditional sense you’d be relying on that person’s knowledge of an existing catalogue. And the catalogues are growing so much now it’s just impossible to know all of that content,” she said, citing a focus group Figaro has been running with people testing its latest tool, and the feedback of one member.

“She said that this task [of finding a track] would have taken her four hours, but it actually took 10 minutes with Figaro. Not because we were able to do her job for her. But if she was presented with a catalogue of millions of tracks, it was about helping her narrow that down to the 100 that she wanted to listen to, and then she was able to make that creative decision.”

The panel also looked forward to the next five years, and how their technologies might develop.

“Hyper-localisation,” said Premji. “Especially on the content side, where now you’re speaking everyone’s language. You’re touching everyone. You are addressing everyone the way they wish to be addressed, in any contextual way.”

That will drive more traffic and more revenue for artists and music companies, but he stressed that the cultural benefits are just as important. “Speak the way they want to be spoken to. Let them engage with the music in the way they want to engage with it. That’s a very positive thing that I think can come out of AI.”

Next up at Music Ally Connect was a partner presentation from music company Amuse, whose senior marketing manager Stars Redmond talked about its success helping independent artist John Ryan Kaiser (who records as Yot Club) get to more than 1bn streams of his music.

He signed with Amuse in 2021 after having a huge viral hit with his track ‘YKWIM?’ and brushing off advances from major labels in favour of staying independent.

“At its peak it was surpassing 12,000 daily creations on TikTok,” said Redmond of that hit. But she stressed that this was no fleeting viral fame. “It also bled over into the rest of the catalogue. Fans were showing up, searching, saving and getting into the deeper cuts.”

She also made a point of the fact that Yot Club’s digital success has “broadened out into real life” with sold-out headline shows and festival appearances. Redmond said that he’s the epitome of a new breed of artist who is growing their audience on their own terms.

“They know what they want, and they want to know how the money’s being spent. Transparency is key to these relationships,” she said of this cohort.

To kick off the gaming strand of the conference, Karibi Dagogo-Jack, head of music partnerships at Roblox, provided insight on the now ubiquitous (to Gen-Z at least) virtual experiences platform.

”We’re very interested in how every creator on the platform can make a living on Roblox,” Dagogo-Jack said, noting that virtual merch is a key driver of income – and long-lasting attention.

Interviewer Vickie Nauman of CrossBorderWorks asked what benefits, aside from money, artists get from selling virtual branded outfits on Roblox.

“Merch acts as a billboard,” Dagogo-Jack said. “Metallica had a listening party and there were millions of merch redemptions. We keep track of how long they are equipped (i.e. worn by user avatars), and it is for hundred of thousands of hours of being a billboard for the band.”

And fan interaction is taking many forms, he said. “Superfandom is happening meaningfully on Roblox. K-Pop band Twice created the Twice Square experience, which has had 75m visits since September.”

Dagogo-Jack also had insight on how Gen-Z users view connectivity with artists in virtual spaces. He said that the traditional excitement that comes with meeting musical heroes IRL is replicated online.

“Gen-Z doesn’t create a hierarchy between digital and physical experience. After an activation with the band Soccer Mommy, users were saying ‘I got to meet Soccer Mommy!’ You can have powerful digital affirmations in Roblox.”

Wish you were here? If you’re not able to attend Music Ally Connect, we will be selling a high-quality video recording of the whole event. Please contact anthony@musically.com to find out more!

The Roblox keynote was followed by a panel, also helmed by Nauman, exploring the opportunities for the music industry in games.

“We very much see the gaming space as an evolution of social media,” said Tony Barnes, co-founder of Karta, the studio that has worked on a number of popular Roblox and Fortnite music experiences.

“It’s so much more than just playing games. And yes, young people will go to the platforms to play some games while they’re there. But it’s broader than that: it’s about youth culture. It’s about socialising. It’s about community. It’s about self-expression, and fashion, creativity.”

“All of these things. It’s basically life being played out within virtual worlds. If you’re trying to reach a younger audience, in particular anyone who’s under 25, and this space is not part of your strategy… then you’re probably missing out on a huge opportunity.”

James Healy, SVP, digital business and strategy at Universal Music Group, agreed. “You’re talking about something that is a community platform where people happen to be gaming, and that’s very different to how you address, from a marketing point of view, people who are avid gamers, like PC gamers or Call of Duty gamers.”

He also talked about the way partnerships are evolving. “We need to try to create a structure that enables a true partnership model of revenue sharing and incremental opportunity… which will to some extent involve music rights, but will also involve emotes and virtual products and everything else.”

Simon Hade, co-founder at Space Ape Games – whose musical mobile game Beatstar has been played by more than 65 million people and generated over $140m in revenue – talked about the opportunity he sees in mobile games.

“The dominant model is free-to-play… and over half the gaming industry is mobile,” he said.

“The thing that gets me inspired about music and gaming is that in recent memory, consumers spent a billion dollars on a music game in a year,” added Hade – we think referring to one of the Rock Band or Guitar Hero console games.

“If that is to happen again, my thesis is that it’ll be in a mobile free-to-play game. That’s really exciting. There’s a big opportunity in mobile forr music games that’s underexplored right now.”

Sam Sawyer, chief content officer for 7digital, was also on the panel. She talked about her company’s work helping games companies to license music, but also to curate it.

“The music within games is so important because it leads to greater engagement, more sessions, longer session times. But the converse of that is if you get the music wrong, it’s irritating, it’s off-putting,” she said.

“So there’s real responsibility that sits in the hands of the music supervisors and the producers.”

Sawyer also talked about one of the current problems for music in games: the fact that while music may be licensed for a game’s soundtrack, that licensing usually would not carry through to gamers streaming themselves playing that game on Twitch or YouTube.

“The gaming streamers are so influential in marketing games, but there’s a disconnect between the music that’s licensed for the game and the music that’s licensed for the gamer that’s streaming,” she said.

“By not having the connection between the two we potentially miss a trick, because that music in the game isn’t necessarily being exposed to the community that’s following those gamers.”