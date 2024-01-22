This is news coverage of Music Ally Connect – our international music business conference that is taking place 22 – 23 January 2024 in London.

“We’re on a journey right now. North of 600 million subscribers, towards a billion subscribers by some point around the end of this decade. There was a time, maybe 10 years ago, when there was significant doubt about whether or not we would ever have 100 million subscribers…”

As EVP, chief digital officer at Universal Music Group, Michael Nash has been one of the key figures in that journey, from the days of download deals and nascent streaming services to 2024’s landscape of AI, the metaverse, health and wellness apps, and the evolving payout models of streaming.

His keynote speech at the Music Ally Connect conference today focused mostly on the current challenges and opportunities, as UMG sees them. Starting with the question of whether a slowdown in streaming’s growth is inevitable.

Nash suggested that in that predicted growth to more than a billion music subscriptions, at least 100 million will come from 13 developed markets that UMG is tracking, while more than 200 million will come from developing (newer) markets.

“People talk about lower ARPU [average revenue per user in the latter markets]. Well, of course it is. But these are also markets where we’re not monetising consumption of music: hardly at all. So there’s a very significant opportunity in those markets,” said Nash.

He also pointed to the impact of continued proliferation of devices capable of playing music: smartphones, smartwatches, speakers and more.

“The fundamentals are very strong. But then we look at disruptive technology: whatever we’re allowed to call the metaverse now. I’ve never seen a phenomenon that was birthed and then pronounced dead so quickly!” he said.

“But there it’s going to be almost a billion subscribers. A lot of this is gaming sector-related. They’re going to be in immersive worlds. It’ll be very important to all of us: there’s a significant intersection with music in those environments.”

“That’s a great opportunity. And of course AI, with its challenges and with its opportunities,” continued Nash.

“So you’ve got evolutionary technology, but disruptive technology and then strategic adjacencies for example in health and wellness… So what we see is an expanding total addressable market, and significant diversification of revenue.

Nash elaborated on how UMG sees the AI space in 2024, saying that the company’s core philosophy has “centred the conversation on artists: focus on their rights and interests, and from that foundation build creative and commercial opportunities”.

He cited the recent Beatles single that used AI source-separation technology for the surviving members to work with audio from an original demo, and also K-Pop artist Midnatt’s use of AI to release a song in six languages last year.

Meanwhile, UMG has worked with tech companies including Endel, BandLab and YouTube to explore other creative AI uses, and Nash himself has picked the brains of musician and producer Don Was.

“He worked very closely on the set of initiatives with YouTube, and he was explaining his initial reaction to AI-based creative tools to me. He said ‘it’s like collaborating with myself on my best day’,” said Nash.

“If you think about going into the core of creative process and songwriting, how powerful that tool could be. And then in terms of the output and creative expression, it really boggles the mind to imagine what’s possible.”

“But I think the important thing to consider is that this has to be, and will be, artist-led. It’s like thinking about the Fairlight synthesizer in a previous generation without thinking about the work of Peter Gabriel or Kate Bush. This is really going to come down to what artists do.”

Nash also talked about UMG’s views on the legal / copyright issues around AI, boiling it down to a belief that “copyright is fit for purpose in most jurisdictions around the world, but it comes down to proper interpretation and correct enforcement of copyright”.

However, UMG wants to see “guardrails” around transparency of what AI models are being trained on, and also around name, image, likeness and voice protection for musicians. UMG has taken a lead role in lobbying for a federal ‘right of publicity’ in the US, although Nash offered a caveat to some of the AI-regulation bills that have recently been introduced.

“Expecting any positive developments in the United States out of the legislative branch right now… it’s definitely an act of aspiration and hope to expect positive developments!” he said – which could be taken as a reference to this being a presidential-election year, or to the deep partisan divisions in US politics.

Or, indeed, both. But Nash wants to keep up the pressure on artists’ rights.

“In the second half of last year we saw a 175% increase in AI infringement, and over half of that was related to name, image, likeness,” he said

“If you think about, in the near term, what kind of threat AI potentially poses to the artist community, almost all of it has come from a misappropriation of the artists good name, their likeness, their brand. Opportunists taking advantage.”

The second main talking point in Nash’s keynote was the ‘artist-centric’ payouts models that UMG has been developing with some of its streaming-service partners.

“When we initiated this effort a year ago, we said it was going to be a multi year project. We still think it’s going to be a multi year project. We may be a little ahead of schedule, you know, with with models in the marketplace and announced plans,” he said.

There have been criticisms of this work, including concerns about one major label seemingly setting the boundaries for new payout models. Nash offered his response.

“We realised early on, that it was critical for us to go out and to create a community dialogue with artists, groups, conversations with platforms, raising awareness, looking to drive the conversation,” he said.

“Some of the criticism has been in the form of new ideas that should be considered in the evolution of the model. That’s great. It’s a multi-year project, this will evolve over time, there really isn’t any other digital content category that has one single fixed principle on remuneration in place for two decades – and a philosophy that should never change.”

“I think that we’re all working towards the interests of artists and consumers, the platforms. And so we expect that there’s going to be some give and take in the dialogue.”

Another criticism has been of the minimum thresholds that Deezer and Spotify are introducing, that either demonetise (Spotify) or penalise (Deezer) music that is at the lowest level of streaming plays.

Nash came back to the idea of an “oversupply” of music in the streaming era citing recent data from research firm Luminate breaking down tracks into buckets based on how many times they had been streamed in 2023.

“158 million tracks – 86% of all tracks – had less than 1,000 plays last year, on services that have hundreds of millions of monthly active users. 80 million tracks – 43% of this content – had less than 10 plays last year… 45 million tracks, 25%, with zero plays,” he said.

“I know a lot of artists, I don’t know any artists that after they finish work [on a track] and they make it available for distribution, they don’t themselves listen to the content at least one time!”

“We’re not talking about any kind of artists’ activity here. We’re not talking about major label artists, we’re not talking about independent label artists. We’re not talking about DIY and DIY artists. This is not artists’ activity,” continued Nash.

He also pointed to other creator economies, such as those on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat, where there are minimum levels that people have to reach before they can start to make money.

“It’s really not such an unusual concept to have some thresholds in place that help the platforms manage their business in a thoughtful way,” he said.

“We think of this [artist-centric] as fixing the roof while the sun is shining. There’s a lot of growth, but problems are evident with respect to the evolution of the ecosystem. We need to address those now. This is about the journey to a billion subscribers, ensuring that we’re paving the path.”

In his recent new year’s memo to staff, UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge signalled that the next stage of UMG’s artist-centric plans will involve ‘superfan experiences’ developed with its partners – i.e. the streaming services.

“Focusing on superfans is really important. Most sources conclude, based on the definition of the market and what constitutes a superfan, that maybe 15% to 20% of music listeners are in this category where they may be twice as valuable [as the average listener],” said Nash.

“So, you now have hundreds of millions of subscribers, and maybe 20% of those subscribers are the market for a ‘super premium’ tier at a higher price point. We’ve tested different product configurations [for that] and we’re excited about what we might be able to develop with our platform partners.”

What’s been tested?

“Everything from early access to forms of premium content, to digital collectibles to fan badging and gamification modification of the fan experience,” said Nash.

“Access to artists. Some platforms are in a position to to deliver a physical product in association with a digital subscription… And we feel confident that if we work with our artists and with our platform partners to execute the right product configurations, we can go after this 20% opportunity for adoption of subscribers of a ‘super premium’ tier.”

Nash also enthused about UMG’s push into health and wellbeing, with more than 40 deals signed so far with startups ranging from fitness to medical therapies.

“The scope of opportunity is that maybe the consumer marketplace for health and wellness apps becomes a $20bn business by the end of the decade. Now, that’s not all music business: it’s what I referred to before as a strategic adjacency,” he said.

“But the fact that we’ve licensed over 40 partners in the space gives you a sense of how much of an intersection there is potentially with music.”

Nash said that these deals are different from the traditional ‘full catalogue’ licences that UMG would sign with streaming services and other kinds of startups. Health is more about portions of catalogue that work for what the startup is doing – often at a stage where it is starting proper medical trials.

“Early-stage companies that need to validate their science to stand up their claims regarding their applications, to be able to conduct the field research that’s required to do that,” said Nash.

“That that’s a different way to think about licensing. Your content is focused on a particular purpose that enables an entrepreneur at a given stage in the development of what they’re doing.”

The keynote finished with some ‘lightning’ questions for short answers, starting with one about catalogue versus current music, and the recent news that none of the top 10 albums in the UK in 2023 were released that year.

“New Music is the lifeblood of our industry. And what is new this year will be catalogue in a few years, and a huge portion of catalogue consumption is recent catalogue,” said Nash, while stressing that “it’s a misnomer that companies that have large catalogues are unconcerned about the shift”.

He suggested that the “volume over value” issues that UMG sees in the streaming market, with the majority of available songs not being streamed much at all, is key to this shift.

“When you’ve got this level of volume, algorithms take over: maybe 50% of all consumption driven by algorithms. And the cold-start problem says algorithms are much better at programming old content with consumption history than new content,” said Nash.

“70% of what they program is music that’s older than three years. So through artist-centric, we need to focus on addressing this issue of volume on the platforms. It’s creating noise that’s drowning out new music.”

The next quick question: is 2024 a year of AI litigation or AI licensing? “Yes,” deadpanned Nash, before expanding on that. “Artful orchestration of offence and defence…”

Does UMG want streaming services to raise their subscription prices regularly?

“We don’t see it happening on a calendarised basis. We think it will come down to product innovation, and will come down to how the individual platforms are optimising customer value,” said Nash.

“Although if our general counsel was here, he’d be kicking me in the shins and saying ‘make sure you say we don’t set retail price’. We don’t set retail price!”