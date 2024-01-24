UK charity the Music Venue Trust’s latest annual report has plenty of positive stats about its work to protect grassroots music venues in the last year. However, it also lays bare the scale of difficulties facing those venues.

“The most challenging year for the Grassroots Music Venue (GMV) sector since Music Venue Trust (MVT) was founded in 2014,” was how it described the landscape.

“An extraordinary number of closures reflected a combination of challenging factors, which also impacted on the ability of artists to tour and, for many venues, to sustain the level of live music provision in their communities.”

The Trust’s membership dropped from 960 venues at the start of 2023 to 835 by the end, with just over half having closed as trading businesses, and the rest having stopped hosting live music.

The average turnover of a GMV was £600.1k while the average expenditure was £597.1k – an average margin of just £3k, although 38.5% of venues reported making a loss for the year.

The full report includes case studies of closures, but also of the Trust’s work to help other venues stay open.