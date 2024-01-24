This is news coverage of Music Ally Connect – our international music business conference that is taking place 22 – 23 January 2024 in London.

The second day of Music Ally Connect 2024 kicked off with a keynote session with Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira, interviewed by MMF CEO Annabella Coldrick.

He talked about Deezer’s work with UMG on a new ‘artist-centric’ model for streaming payouts.

“We tried to come up with a model that really captured all the different elements. I have to admit that it was maybe a bit more complicated than we wished for,” he said, before stressing that this was because Deezer wanted to be sure the new model was a positive one.

It has four pillars. First, fraud detection – “a problem that’s been growing a lot and needed to be addressed”. Second, the removal of ‘noise’ tracks created by third parties, with Deezer replacing them with its own that will not generate royalties.

“It is atrocious that the recording of rain or a washing machine will take money away from artists. We have pretty much declared war on washing machines!” he said.

Third, there will be ‘double boosts’ for artists with more than 1,000 monthly listeners, and for tracks that are actively seached for or stored in the favourites of users.

“We want to support the artists that create the high-quality music that our users want to listen to, and which they pay for,” said Folgueira. “Our philosophy is that we want quality over quantity… We want to remunerate people who bring quality, not just vast quantities of content every day.”

The fourth pillar of Deezer’s model is a ‘user cap’ that prevents any single account from “taking too much out of the central pool” of royalties. People streaming more than 1,000 tracks a month will be down-weighted in Deezer’s payouts algorithm.

Folgueira said that this was Deezer’s attempt to bring an element of ‘user-centric’ concepts – a model the company had been trying to launch without success in previous years – into the new artist-centric model.

Folgueira described the double boosts as “a rebalancing of the pool… we’re probably shifting around 1% of the royalties between the two boosts… so we don’t generate too much of a disruption with the new system”.

Folgueira stressed that he doesn’t think artist-centric will be a one-size-fits-all model.

“What I think will happen is every platform will probably have different incentives, and what we want is to pay for the content that our users truly want… there might not be a single same model for everyone any more. That’s not necessarily bad,” he said.

“We came up with a model that despite not looking perfect, it is still much much better than what we currently have. We want to continue reviewing the model and evolving it… Going into a more agile and evolving model is probably what we need.”

Folgueira talked about the fourth pillar, the user cap, and said that the average Deezer listener streams 600 tracks a month.

“There are a lot of people who stream more in a very legitimate way. There’s nothing wrong with that behaviour. With 1,000 streams you capture 90-plus per cent of the behaviour of the typical user,” he said.

“Anything above 1,000 is very prone to abuse, so by putting in the cap we are pretty sure we capture the majority of the real usage.” He stressed that “everything counts and everything gets paid” however.

Folgueira also pushed back on criticism of Deezer’s model on the grounds that penalising tracks with a low number of streams could hurt emerging artists. He suggested that for these artists, the real problem is discovery.

“Every day there’s more than 100,000 tracks uploaded. There are gems, really amazing tracks, but they are few, hidden in a mass amount. It’s like a needle in a haystack, it becomes very difficult to find,” he said.

“At 1,000 streams, you are making like cents, and that money then usually gets stuck in the platforms, the distributors. People don’t even bother taking the money out. Whether you make two cents or three cents or zero, that’s not really the issue. When you are a new and up-and-coming artist, the most important thing is to be found… to get discovered and find an audience,” he said.

“For the smaller artists, they cannot make a living out of a few cents from streaming. So what they need is help to be discovered. I think what we need to do for those smaller artists is focus on discovery… if they get discovered and eventually build an audience, they can make a living out of streaming. So what we can bring to the smaller artists is to help them get discovered.”

Folgueira finished off by carefully (but also pointedly) noting that there are only certain aspects of the streaming economy that a company like Deezer can change.

“Our margins are very thin, so we cannot pay more than what we do. On issue is that we sell music too cheap,” he said. “We need to increase the value of money, but to charge more we need to give users the content they want, and what they are willing to pay more for.”

Meanwhile, the new artist-centric model is the company’s attempt to rebalance the royalties from that increased pool to reward professional artists.

“Then how that money gets distributed? We don’t actually deal with artists directly. There’s always someone between us and the actual artists… that’s something that we cannot fix, we cannot get involved. It’s not something we can control,” he said.

“That’s a different discussion… We are doing what we can at our level, which is work on pricing and work on shifting that money to the people that generate the content that people are willing to pay for.”