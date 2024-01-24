Ticketing firm Eventbrite has published its annual trends report, and as you’d expect, it focuses on positivity and optimism within the events industry.

70% of event organisers feel “somewhat-to-extremely” optimistic about the year ahead, for example, while 55% are planning to put on more events this year than last.

It also claims that 76% of attendees are planning to spend “as much or more” on events in 2024. Although with 68% of organisers planning to increase their ticket prices, that may be unavoidable anyway.

However, the stats that jumped out most for us concerned sustainability. 69% of organisers agreed that it’s ‘important to make events as sustainable as possible and minimise their environmental impact’ – although the obvious caveat is that agreeing with that statement is one thing, and following through with action another.

But something that might help that along is the finding that 77% of attendees say they would ‘pay a higher ticket price for an even with strong eco-credentials’.

Again, words that may or may not be followed by action, but it’s encouraging for events who are wondering whether sustainability could be a selling point (or even just whether its numbers will add up for their businesses).