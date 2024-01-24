These are tense times at music-catalogues buyer Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF), to say the least.

The company has asked its investment adviser, Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM, run by its founder Merck Mercuriadis) to “unconditionally remove” the call option that would give the latter company the right to buy HSF’s porfolio of songs if its investment advisory agreement is terminated.

What was HSM’s answer? “This request has been refused,” explained a financial filing yesterday.

HSF has also made some new allegations about the proposed sale last year of 29 catalogues to Hipgnosis Songs Capital (HSC) – a fund also managed by HSM.

It claims that these catalogues were “growing at materially higher rates to the overall portfolio and were therefore ‘cherry picked’ for sale to Hipgnosis Songs Capital”.

HSF said that its new board is investigating “whether this is the case, and if so, whether this was properly and fully disclosed to the previous Board in the investment papers, which included the recommendation provided by Hipgnosis Song Management, and therefore whether the previous Board were provided with the relevant information to enable them to make a decision in the best interests of shareholders”.

This is carefully-dry financial-announcement language that bely a dispute that is escalating rapidly.