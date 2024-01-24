This is news coverage of Music Ally Connect – our international music business conference that is taking place 22 – 23 January 2024 in London.

The first panel on day two of our Music Ally Connect conference focused on one of the hot topics in the music industry this year: streaming fraud.

Moderated by Music Ally editor Joe Sparrow, the panel featured Beatdapp co-CEO Morgan Hayduk; law firm Khimani & Associates founder Priyanka Khimani; Warner Music International general counsel Kate Le Gassick; and FUGA COO Darren Owen.

“We’ve looked at almost two and half trillion streams over the last calendar year,” said Hayduk. “We think that it’s up to 10% of all streaming that’s manipulated, that’s fraud… that’s a bit sobering.”

The majority of this is organised crime, rather than artists trying to juice their own streams. “It’s the same bad people who are doing this in other verticals online,” he said.

However, in India there is still a large amount of activity going on around trying to juice streams, with Khimani suggesting this is a by-product of the music industry’s focus on fast milestones for new releases.

“Literally every other reasonably decent release will do a million streams or views, and the big fight is how quickly can I get it done. There’s such an emphasis on these numbers and running marketing campaigns… there is an organised method of doing this,” she said.

“There are so many tiny companies that have emerged in the tier 3 and tier 4 towns in India where their only activity is ‘tell me what you need to be done’… They are just looking at it as a very legitimate business enterprise without stopping to think: this is fraudulent! So many barely-out-of-school kids running this with friends, not thinking about how this affects the larger scheme of things.”

Le Gassick offered a publisher’s view on streaming fraud, noting the difficulty of identifying it, let alone stopping it. However, Warner Music has joined its peers in participating in a number of studies that aim to get to the bottom of the problem.

“At the end of the day, all of it’s bad. It needs tackling whatever. It’s all taking money out of the pockets of creators and those who invest in them,” she said.

FUGA’s Owen agreed. “The scale of it is genuine. It’s one of the biggest challenges the industry has faced in a couple of decades, I’d say,” he said. “It’s not going to go away completely, it is here to stay in one form or another, but the only way for us to see some type of light at the end of the tunnel is by coming together to consolidate our efforts and stay one step ahead of the fraudsters.”

Who is responsible for tackling this, and where does the buck stop? “It is a collective responsibility,” said Hayduk, noting that this is one of the rare issues where everyone in the music industry is in agreement. He also offered some encouragement to the industry.

“Yes, fraudsters evolve over time, but they’re also lazy. They’re lazy in the sense that they use the same tactics until they get caught,” he said, suggesting that there is an “ROI discussion” for the organised criminals who currently see music-streaming as an easy mark.

“The more expensive we can make music as a platform for them to make or launder money, the more likely they are to give up and go away… the more likely they are to go ‘y’know what, we’re better off spending our time on PayPal,’” he said.

Khimani said that industry unity is also the key to clamping down on streaming manipulation in India.

“There’s more and more collective action as far as labels are concerned, and rightsholders are concerned,” she said. “Today when you’re looking at the volume of streams and views coming out of a lot of interesting territories, including India, it’s no longer a problem that you want to ignore.”

Owen talked about how rightsholders are working together in the west, including sharing data that was previously proprietary.

“We’re on the path to doing that,” he said, talking about the ‘Music Fights Fraud Alliance’ initiative. One of its main aims is to share data between DSPs and rightsholders, to ensure fraudsters don’t simply bounce from one streaming service to the next when they get caught.

“It’s an interesting and quite unique position: one of the first times competitors have come together with a joint objective,” he said. “Everyone realises if we don’t do something, it’s just going to get worse, and all of our businesses will be at risk.”

Le Gassick talked about the carrot and the stick approach, educating people in the industry about not using dodgy streaming manipulation services, while also taking legal action against infringing services – something she noted has been happening in Brazil in recent times.

“This is a multi-pronged problem, and there isn’t one single silver-bullet solution,” she warned.

The fraud panel was followed by Music Ally Connect’s international track, which this year focused on Japan, China and the wider Asia region.

Helena Kosinski, VP, global at Luminate, spoke about music streaming across Japan and Asia. There were more than 7tn (trillion) streams globally in 2023, she said, and lot of that growth is coming from Asia. The growth there is notable – from 1.07tn Asian streams in 2022 to 1.9tn in 2023 – a 78% increase.

Kosinski also spoke about how the growth in Asian markets is making an impact on music consumption globally in terms of language. The company’s global data indicates that the biggest decline is in English-language tracks, while the biggest increase is Hindi-language tracks.

Japan is a unique market. In Japan only 57% of music listeners listen to non-Japanese music, while superfans make up 11% of the total population. That compares to 18% in the US, but the Japanese superfans are spending more money on music – $86 per month, with millennials and Gen-X fans the key groups.

Next up was a presentation on China’s innovative business models by Tinko Georgiev, VP international business at Kanjian Music.

China’s music market is growing, up 16.8% year-on-year to $217.69bn he said. There are more than 800,000 listeners aged 30 or under, and 850 million online listeners – 80% of the online population.

“Domestically, we are seeing growing popularity in genres like pop, rock, hip-hop and electronic dance music, alongside the enduring charm of traditional Chinese folk music,” he said. “Long gone are the days of talking about China as a market where music is not legally licensed.”

He added that Chinese music is now gaining traction internationally: “Something that has been on the to-do list for many Chinese labels and organisations. Obviously, there is still a lot of work to do.”

Georgiev talked about the growth of Chinese connected-device exports, from smart speakers and TVs to connected cars, to countries around the world. “China is the largest exporter of goods in the world, and this extends to smart connected devices,” he noted.

He advised western labels and rightsholders to engage with the manufacturers of these devices: Baidu, Alibaba and Xiaomi for speakers; TCL, HiSense, Xiaomi, Realme and Skyworth for TVs; and BYD, Geely, Dongfeng, Chang’an, Chery and Nio for cars.

Another model in China is micro-sync distribution. Lifestyle apps, games and connected devices are all looking to use music in different ways, offering opportunities for rightsholders. A world of “non-streaming DSPs” to be licensed: 64 in all across video editing apps, stock media, niche services, productivity and cloud applications, and others.

He talked about an EDM-focused label that generated $1m in streaming royalties in China, but another $413k in non-streaming revenues from services including Pico/Douyin, Keep and Supermonkey.

The session moved on to Japan. In a pre-recorded presentation, Takeshi (Tuck) Ueda, senior director project management and client experience, and Yoko Otsuka, digital sales and marketing senior manager, both of The Orchard, dug into the nuance and opportunities in the Japanese music industry.

Music consumption in Japan is unique, Ueda explained, with physical sales – in the form of CD or vinyl – still driving 45% of consumption. One reason for this is that physical products are often tied to events – with fans encouraged to buy multiple copies to access tickets. And while streaming is on the rise, the downloads business is still significant too.

Japanese content dominates – and in Japan, and competition is fierce, Otsuka said. Collaboration with local acts is an important way for non-Japanese artists to get a foot into the market.

However, Japan’s unique interest in physical doesn’t mean that it’s as simple as releasing physical records and waiting for connectivity – as physical is only really successful in specific genres, like anime and for ‘idol’ stars.

The Orchard’s presentation was followed by a panel discussing Japan’s evolution in the streaming era. Chaired by Takuya Yamazaki, founder and managing partner of Field-R, it featured ParadeAll CEO Takayuki Suzuki; Music Ally Japan editor Jay Kogami; and Billboard Japan international liaison Tamoko Moore.

Kogami talked about the challenges facing international music companies who want to establish businesses in Japan.

“Language is always the first issue. Our main language is Japanese, and also the business language is also Japanese,” he said, noting that even people who work in international roles will often predominantly speak Japanese.

“Things are changing,” he added. “The Japanese industry has realised that there is so much opportunities working with international companies.”

Suzuki took up the theme of building bridges between international companies and Japanese companies, including his work on a trade mission of British companies to Japan last year.

“We have more like a common language and a common sense than before Covid. We already entered the digital market, the industry is really growing,” he said.

He said that the trade mission was as much about forging links to export Japanese artists to the UK, and he advised western firms to check out Japanese artists and music, rather than just to see the company as somewhere to bring their international artists to.

Moore said that when artists signed to major labels visit Japan, they often have more resources to focus on the market. “The less well-known do not have so much resources, so are almost buried underground. But we hope to dig out those artists!” she said.

There are some barriers for international artists who want to tour Japan, however: costs have risen – “almost double the costs of what it used to be” in terms of flights, hotels, per diems and the other costs of touring. “We have to be quite selective.”

Moore also noted that live bookings tend to follow the trends in music listening in Japan, where 80% is to domestic repetoire, and 20% to international.

The panel all agreed that for international artists who want to build their audience in Japan, localised content is crucial: for example social posts translated into Japanese.

“Don’t underestimate it. Very few people can speak very good English in Japan,” said Yamazaki. “Even if you use really weird Japanese, it gets you closer to the fans!”

As in the west, superfans are a big talking point for the Japanese music industry. Music Ally Japan recently held a two-day conference focused on the topic. Suzuki said that superfans there really do support their favourite artists.

“They buy 10 versions of the same CD to push their favourite artist up the charts. And they also spend the money to buy merch,” he said. “Recently, they have started to buy the outdoor advertising spaces to promote their favourite artists too!”

This is without any involvement from the artists, management companies or labels: it’s just fans clubbing together and booking billboards to promote their idols – a common sight now in major cities including Tokyo.

Kogami talked about some takeaways from the recent Music Ally Japan conference.

“A lot of things need to change, especially for record label systems. Marketing activities need to be catered towards their audiences, or listeners, or fans. Where to invest their promotion budget, that sort of thing needs to change,” he said.

Many top Japanese artists have huge fanclubs where fans pay the equivalent of $5 a month for benefits including getting first dibs on concert tickets and exclusive merchandise.

The conversation came back to localisation, and international artists putting the work in to serve their fans in Japan.

“It’s just about putting that effort. You don’t have to be perfect. Put in the time to appeal to the Japanese audience, and people will be so appreciative of the efforts,” said Moore.

She also advised international artists to engage with Line, the biggest social-media platform in Japan, rather than just focusing on the big global social networks that are also present there.

“You need to understand the culture first before you do any activities from overseas,” she added. “Learn about the behaviour of the Japanese.” YouTube clips, Netflix documentaries and anime shows and films are good ways to immerse yourself in this culture, she suggested.

The panel also talked about collaboration, and the desire of a growing number of Japanese artists to work with international artists on individual tracks or bigger projects.

Kogami said that the new breed of distributors operating in Japan are pushing these collaborations. Suzuki agreed, and said this has been a trend for some time. Companies like Avex, Japan’s biggest independent label, are also keen to forge these kinds of collaborations.