The afternoon of day two at Music Ally Connect began with a partner presentation from Viberate co-founder Vasja Veber, offering data from his company’s latest report.

Among the trends: pop fans love to listen to music, and they also follow their favourite artists a lot, but the same isn’t true for hip-hop fans, who stream in huge amounts “but somehow don’t like to press that follow button”.

Veber also talked about the top rank of superstars, and their share of the streaming market. Taylor Swift had 32.9% of all streams by top 500 artists in Spotify in the period covered by Viberate’s report, for example.

Jason Derulo had 33.2% of all views by top 500 artists in YouTube, and NBA YoungBoy had 43.5% of all plays by top 500 artists on SoundCloud.

“It’s a very very steep chart with an extremely long tail, and it’s not much different when it comes to fandom,” he said, referring to the percentage of follows and subscribes on social networks and apps.

As for playlist trends and figures, the top 1,000 playlists on Spotify have 32.7% of all playlist followers on Spotify. “It would seem that we’re all listening to the same music,” he said. Only four of the top 100 playlists are independent in origin.

Viberate has also broken down the streams of Taylor Swift’s original albums and her new ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recordings, to show how popular the latter have been in comparison.

“It’s safe to say she is one of the most powerful people in the music industry, if not the most powerful,” he said.

Next, Marlen Huellbrock, Music Ally’s head of marketing and audience, moderated a panel that discussed the future of video. The key topics were where short and long form videos co-exist today, and how they are monetised.

Volume versus quality was on the mind of Claudia de Wolff, VP of content and programming at Vevo, who still sees traditional longer-form music videos as having value.

“We can’t challenge the discovery aspect of TikTok – Vevo is built in a different way. We’re curating the experience and programming it out,” she said, noting that Vevo, which has a catalogue of 800,000 videos for a different audience, with different reach.

Dan Chalmers, Head of Music EMEA at YouTube agreed. “There will always be a need for a longer, more traditional video,” he said. “If 30-second short-form video is your only experience – and you don’t also see an artist go live and are unable to go deep on a catalogue – that’s incredibly dangerous for the music industry.”

At the same time, he said, YouTube is eager to build monetisation business models around its Shorts short-form video platform too.

Adrian Pope, Chief Digital Officer at PIAS, and MD at Integral, stressed the value of the many options and tools available in video platforms, but questioned the wisdom of trying to do it all.

“Theres an advantage coming from an indie space where you have to be more creative and dynamic […] I encourage people to think about what they’re doing rather than adding to the tsunami of shit! I don’t want to be part of adding to video landfill,” he said.

Pope added that he believes that there may be a coming focus on quality over quantity, and, “that may have a correction on the noise and nonsense out there. It’s the simple things with integrity that connect. Simple is affordable and we’ll see tools that are built into video apps to help that.”

Nichal Sethi, head of UK artist services at TikTok, said that he sees plenty of opportunity for artists to unite short and long form video, and use both as monetisable assets.

He offered as an example the artist Wes Nelson, who “compiled the best fan videos into a long-form video.” He also sees TikTok’s Commercial Music Library (CML) “as one of the biggest opportunities for monetisation,” as well as a route to virality on the platform.

Next up was another partner presentation, from Romain Simiand, product director at Ircam Amplify. Amplify is the commercial brand for Ircam, turning its technological inventions into products and services.

He talked about the tasks required by modern music companies, from identifying what is generated by AI – “is it the voice, the lyrics, the instrumental?” to copyright infringement; quality control and meeting DSP requirements; metadata and tagging; vocals and stem separation; lyrics synchronisation; adapting music for social media; and spatial audio mixes.

“This is a lot. A lot of money, a lot of people, a lot of time, a lot of tools, a lot of effort,” he said. And yes, Ircam Amplify has a product for that: its Ircamamplify·io platform. Pitched as an “API-based audio one-stop shop” it offers tools for the tasks above, and more.

“We offer a full set of APIs that are able to analyse and process your files, and to answer all your issues from AI detection, music tagging, etc etc,” said Simiand.

“You will find everything at one single point, and that’s great when it comes to making sure that it scales, that it goes fast, and you don’t multiply the tools and the energy.”

As the innovation track of Music Ally Connect got into gear, a panel focused on what music rightsholders look for in (and from) startups.

Moderated by LaTecia Johnson, founder of Visionary Rising, the panel featured UMG’s SVP, digital innovation strategy & business development Kristen Cullen Bender; Beggars Group director, global commercial strategy Simon Wheeler; and WMG’s SVP, corporate development & growth strategy Sumit Varshney.

Cullen Bender talked about the differences she sees in the startups who UMG has encountered – more than 1,600 evaluated, and 300 who her team has worked with since it was formed.

“We see industry veterans who are looking to solve a problem. They’re generally familiar with the ecosystem, the players, and can generally navigate the business,” she said. “Another category are founders who maybe come from a purely technical background. They see an opportunity, a problem that they want to solve, but they’re completely mystified by navigating rights.”

(This is something UMG is hoping to address with its new UMusicLift hub, announced during the session. You can read more on that here.)

Varshney noted that startups often come in clusters: “a lot of repeat folks looking to address the same problems, whether it’s superfan engagement, AI tools or whatever”.

He admitted that “startups don’t always necessarily have the luxury of either time or resource or the patience to work with major labels, because stuff does take a long time – because it’s so manual – but it’s something we are trying to work on.”

Even as a large independent, Beggars Group does not have the resources that the majors do in terms of working with startups – “it’s not a ‘small team’: there’s two of us! Let’s be honest…” – but he stressed that despite limited bandwidth, when the label sees a startup it wants to work with it moves fast.

“We want to understand what’s exciting, and what’s going to move the needle. And when something’s going to happen, it can happen very quickly.”

UMG’s Cullen Bender ran through what her team looks for in a startup. First, their unique selling point: what they can do that nobody else is doing, or if someone is, how they’re doing it better.

Creativity is another pillar – “Are you helping bring campaigns to life? Are you connecting artists, developing or established, with new audiences? Are you tackling new markets?” – as well as the value a startup can bring to UMG in terms of rights implications. And finally tech compatibility: whether that be rights management, data collection, content protection or other needs that the major has.

Wheeler said that honesty is key so that Beggars Group can understand what stage a startup is truly at in their development.

“Are they still fishing around for the ideas: they’ve got the concept but haven’t actually developed it? Be honest about it! Don’t come in and tell us a story and then it’s vapourware, because sorry, that’s a short conversation,” he said.

“Be honest about where you are. If you ain’t gonna launch a service for two years, I’m okay with that, but let’s not push, push, push as if you’re launching next week [when you’re not] because that’s not going to help.”

AI – not just creative AI, but in a context where it can bring efficiencies and scale to other tasks a label has – was one of the technologies exciting the panel. Varshney also stressed the potential of games and virtual worlds – “an obvious tie together [with music] but I don’t think any of us have really cracked the code on what’s the right business model”.

Cullen Bender would like to see more investment in tools to identify and tackle streaming manipulation, meanwhile.

The conference closed with showcase presentations from the six finalists in Music Ally’s 2023 startup initiative SI:X – which were chosen by our partners Amazon Music, ASCAP Lab, The Raine Group, Red Bull Media House, Reed Smith and Universal Music Group.

Introducing the session, Music Ally CEO Paul Brindley explained that these six finalists were all winners, having beaten a wide spread of applicants in their respective categories.

First up was Christian Ringstad Schultz, CEO and co-founder of Masterchannel, an AI audio mastering tool. While photos can be optimised by hitting a magic wand button, music, he said, has needed a panel of virtual plugins.

“We wanted to create the magic wand of music production that requires just one click of a button. We want the Masterchannel magic wand to be present on any platform that artists are using.” It is already embedded in 10 platforms including Amuse, and that Masterchannel mastered 25,000 songs in December 2023. The tool can also remaster tracks in spatial audio.

Pippa Le Grand is UK operations manager at Tickets for Good, a platform that helps “fill events with passionate crowds”. Audiences, she said, should be able to get into events without having to pay – something that she admitted sounds “terrifying” but an important concept.

This is specific audiences: Tickets for Good offers reduced and free tickets to various audiences, including NHS workers, charity workers and people on low incomes. There are now 300,000 users on the platform and being able to access these tickets increases the wellbeing of the audiences who use them.

Next to pitch was Claudia Moross, founder and creative director of 12on12, a vinyl record company that combines luxury branding, the art market, and vinyl. 12on12 releases limited edition “drops”, where records are released along with exclusive signed artwork or limited prints and T-shirts.

The luxury brand focus draws in increased revenues – the Travis Scott release sold for $500 – and increased media attention. Steve Aoki, Nas, Keith Richards and Travis Scott have all partnered with 12on12 so far, with more to come.

Next was Christian Wegmann, CEO of Flame2Fame, a platform that uses recycled materials to manufacture gear and accessories for musicians made in workshops by people with special needs. Spent coffee grounds and discarded coffee cups were reprocessed into equipment, and the company has recently made a “vinyl” record completely from recycled materials.

Wegmann read the Fame2Flame manifesto that called for unity and called for an end to oppression in an era where “it has become the norm. Silence is no longer acceptable.” He is seeking partners to bring these products to the UK and beyond.

Next was Julie Knibbe, CEO of Music Tomorrow, a platform that helps labels “crack algorithms and become more visible” on DSPs. It’s like SEO for streaming platforms, she explained, and that the roots of the company were based on her experiences working for Deezer that she explored in her personal blog which tried to explain how algorithms work.

Building from that, Music Tomorrow is now a “full-blown analysis platform that show how DSP algorithms classify the artists” and show the positioning of that artist in the streaming service, as well as offering strategic consultancy for labels. She sees it as a tool that will become part of a label’s marketing and A&R strategy.

Finally there was Konstantin Yevishkin, Founder and CEO of StanPass, a platform that “helps event marketers drive results by using fan data.” The platform incorporates AI technology to create “pre-trained AI tools and agents”, based on the client’s data, to aid campaign creation, and gamification options.

His target user base are concerts, festivals, conferences, and online events. Users launch a campaign, interact with fans and then reward them, and use feedback data to build better campaigns in the future. Fans interact with questions that the artist sets, gain points, and earn rewards. The platform can be used to announce events and gather interactions during the concert, and analyse the data at the end.

As Brindley noted, all six were winners, but “as a bit of fun” at the end of the pitch session the audience voted for their favourite. Tickets For Good won that vote, but all six startups impressed.

