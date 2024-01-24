According to UMG’s SVP, digital innovation strategy and business development Kristen Cullen Bender, since her team was created it has evaluated more than 1,600 startups, and directly worked with 300 of them.

She revealed the stats at our Music Ally Connect conference yesterday, during a panel session in which she also had a new initiative to announce. It’s called UMusicLift and is an online hub for music-related startups and their founders.

“You’re going to find tools for learning, news, spotlights, all these different resources and pathways they can use to connect back into the business,” she said.

For now UMusicLift is a splash page where startups can sign up for notification when the hub launches – it’s listed as coming soon.

“We really try to understand the goals, the needs of these businesses, help amplify their understanding of the industry, and navigate our organisation, as well as the various different rights that they’re going to need to secure,” she said.

We’ll have more from the panel in our report from Music Ally Connect’s second day tomorrow.