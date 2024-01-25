Here’s something to make our music-manager readers choke on your cornflakes (other breakfasts are available). It’s a startup called Mngrs·ai that is, yes, an AI music manager.

“Your dedicated music manager, providing you with the support you’ve been longing for, thanks to the power of AI,” according to its website.

Its first feature is a release plan generator, with artists encouraged to enter a few details about themselves and their new single to generate “a fully customised 6-week plan including all your social media posts, fanbase emails, promotional pitches and custom platform banners”.

The startup has been co-founded by two former execs at the Midem music industry conference: Alexandre Deniot, who was its director until early 2023, and Thomas Quenoil, who was its head of sales and partnerships for Asia, central, northern and eastern Europe.

Deniot said in a LinkedIn post that the startup is currently raising funding.

Clearly, this isn’t a replacement for a human music manager, and not just because it’ll be no help hauling the bassist out of a bar at 5am the day of an important gig

It’s a tool that will help with some management tasks for artists who don’t yet have a manager, but perhaps could also be useful for managers themselves, to free more of their time up for the tasks that only humans can do.