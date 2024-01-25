We’ve written a lot about Roblox and Fortnite as the metaverses with true scale, but there’s another one the music industry needs to know about: Zepeto.

Essentially it’s the Roblox of Asia: not a single game or virtual world, but a platform for many of them, created by users and brands alike.

Created by South Korean tech firm Naver, it has more than 300 million registered users, and its investors (from a $189m funding round in 2021) include K-Pop firms Hybe, JYP and YG Entertainment.

Zepeto is on our radar this week because another of the big agencies, SM Entertainment, has launched a Zepeto world for K-Pop group Aespa.

Working with startup Verses·KR, it will include themed spaces for each of the group’s members, as well as selling tickets to online fan meetings, and virtual items.

The latter include fashion items for fans’ avatars, and musical items – a pair of headphones that play Aespa’s music, and instruments that can control it for example.

Aespa World will join popular Zepeto experiences from the likes of Blackpink, Nmixx and The SameE on the platform.

Zepeto’s popularity is not limited to its home region either: last year Naver said that it had 962,000 monthly active users in the European Union – and 2.6 million once the UK, Russia and other non-EU countries in Europe were counted.