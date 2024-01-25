We wrote about UK-based startup Setmixer when it launched last year. The company records concerts direct from the mixing desks at partner venues, then works with artists to release them commercially.

This week, Setmixer has announced a $760k seed-funding round led by investment firm Raw Ventures. The startup, founded by former Deezer and Spotify exec Pascal de Mul, recorded more than 10k hours of live music in 2023.

It says it will use the funding to launch an ‘AI-assisted mixing’ technology that will enable artists to sell “instant releases”. The company is also planning to install its technology into more venues in the UK, with international expansion on its radar in the future too.

Setmixer has also recently launched a series of Spotify playlists showing off tracks recorded at five of its first partner venues.