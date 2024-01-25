MyPart has been on our radar since 2019 when it joined the Abbey Road Red incubator as a startup working on technology to analyse and tag music.

Our profile of it from 2020 outlines its initial focus on B2B services for music-industry clients. However, now it’s also setting its sights on music listeners with the launch of its new service Songhunt.

It’s a recommendations site that encourages listeners to search for music by artist or song title to find similar songs. However, they can also narrow it down by decade, gender, genre, mood, lyrical theme, lyrical mood, harmony and melody among other characteristics.

The new service will be shown off at SXSW in March as part of the AI section of the conference’s pitch contest, but it’s available online now for people to try.

The two key challenges will be attracting the kind of music fans who want this kind of service, and then building a business model around it.