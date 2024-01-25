BeReal was a big hit in 2022-23: a social app that got people to share a photo once a day with their friends showing their “real life”. Although the virality reportedly eased off in 2023, the company still had more than 25 million active users last September.

Now it’s hoping to get more celebrities involved, including musicians, as well as brands. It’s happening under the banners of ‘RealPeople’ and ‘RealBrands’ which are BeReal’s version of official accounts.

“Launching February 6th, official accounts will allow you to add some of your favorite celebrities and brands to your BeReal experience, and see who they are outside of the spotlight,” explained the company in its announcement.

Fans will also be able to tag celebs in their own posts.

“We believe that by showing that notable people and brands are actually people just like us – equally boring and interesting at different times – we help reset and improve some of the negativity that has come from modern social platforms,” it continued.

“People want to see more of the faces behind the filters, the people behind the brands, and the chaotic moments that make life so human.”

So, which famouses are hopping onboard? BeReal is coy about that: it won’t say until 6 February.