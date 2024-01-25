Swedish sample-clearing service Tracklib is shaking up its business model: it’s removing sample clearance fees.

Don’t worry, its customers will still be paying: it’s just that those paying for its Premium and Max subscription plans will now get “unlimited clearances” as part of those tiers. But there is some nuance to the ‘unlimited’ part of that, importantly.

The Premium plan costs €12.49 a month and includes 75 monthly credits to download songs from its catalogue to use as samples. The Max plan costs €16.66 a month and includes 130 monthly credits to download songs.

So, although there are no sample clearance fees, there is a limit to how many tracks these subscribers can download in any given month.

Tracklib has a catalogue of more than 100k original recordings from around 400 labels and publishers, and is making an accessibility pitch for its evolving model: the argument being that it can draw in producers and musicians who currently don’t clear their samples or pay anything.

“By removing hurdles and fees, we are making it accessible to both the producers on the charts and those just starting out,” said CEO Andreas Ahlenius.