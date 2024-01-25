The major labels’ keen interest in South Asian music continues with the news of Warner Music Group’s new partnership with Pakistani music company Giraffe.

Co-founded in 2017 by artist Xulfi (aka Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan – pictured above with co-founder and CEO Muhammad Ibrahim), Giraffe has produced a number of popular music shows including ‘Drummers of Pakistan’, ‘Nescafé Basement’ and ‘Red Bull Music Sound Clash’.

It’s also the producer of ‘Coke Studio’ which has been a big hit in Pakistan and beyond. WMG said the partnership will enable it to “establish a new A&R source in Pakistan”.

Xulfi had more to say on that. “Together with Warner Music, we will endeavour to scout stories that can catalyse transformative change, in the pursuit of nurturing a vibrant music ecosystem for the future, and present a greater narrative of love from Pakistan to the world.”

Interest in South Asian music is growing within the western music industry, fuelled by the uptick in streams for various genres and scenes from the region.

Last August, Spotify said ‘Desi music’ from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other countries was growing rapidly in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.

It added that streams of its ‘Desi Hits’ playlist had grown by 55% in the previous year, with 40% of the streams coming from outside South Asia.