Amazon Music for Artists has a new tool for musicians called ‘Hype Deck’ which it hopes will help them spread the word about their music – but also the streaming service – on their socials.

The company described it as “an easy way to promote big moments for your music” that can then be shared with fans. “Hype up a new release, the anniversary of an old fave, or landing a playlist to your fans,” explained the introductory Instagram post.

Socials, email and other marketing channels are all suggested as suitable places to use these cards, which can be created by anyone on an artist, distributor or label team that has access to an artist’s profile in Amazon Music for Artists.

This kind of thing has been a huge promotional boost for rival services like Spotify – particularly around its annual Wrapped promo – so it’s no surprise that Amazon Music would also like artists to be shouting about their achievements on its service.