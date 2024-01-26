Earlier this week, Spotify splashed on its plans for changes to its iOS app once the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) kicked in, with new rules for app store owners like Apple.

Now the latter company has announced how it is planning to change its store in the EU in response to the new legislation.

They include alternative app stores and alternative payment processing, both of which companies like Spotify and Epic Games have been lobbying fiercely for.

However, Apple is also adding some new safeguards to protect its customers from any developers that are up to no good under the new regulations, from reviewing apps to setting rules for anyone creating their own app stores.

There are also new business terms: reduced commission (either 10% or 17%) with an additional 3% payment processing fee for apps using the official App Store payments, plus a ‘core technology fee’ of €0.50 “for each first annual install per year over a 1 million threshold”.

We’ll report on any response from Spotify as it comes, but Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney has already blasted the plans as “a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance” and “a new also-illegal anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don’t process”.

So, the rows aren’t abating just yet…